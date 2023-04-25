International network Eurotranspharma continues to expand by strengthening its presence in Eastern Europe

PARIS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotranspharma, the European GDP specialist in last mile transport of healthcare products, announces the expansion of its activities in Eastern Europe through the acquisition of Alex International Transport, the leader in last mile GDP pharmaceutical transport in Romania. The company, established since 1994, distributes healthcare products throughout Romania and internationally.

After the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 2021, and Spain in 2022, Eurotranspharma is once again expanding its presence in a strategic, fast-growing market. On this occasion, "Alex International Transport" will be renamed "Eurotranspharma Romania" in order to integrate with the existing network.

Thanks to a unique network in Romania, consisting of 35 GDP-certified cross-docking sites and more than 150 employees, Alex International Transport offers access to a last mile distribution network in Romania that complies with Good Distribution Practices and the quality criteria of its customers.

Benoît Latteur, CEO of Eurotranspharma, says, "With this acquisition, we continue to develop our offer in Europe. This is a rapidly evolving market with ever more demanding needs in terms of healthcare product supply. The reach of our network is a key element in meeting this growing demand. I have full confidence in Alexandru and his teams to accompany us in this new phase of our network's development".

Alexandru Constantinescu, founder and CEO of Alex International Transport, said: "For 30 years, we have been developing a network with expertise, added value, and innovative capacity that is unique in Romania. I am pleased to see our company take a new step forward by becoming part of a long-term European project, which is essential for our development. Beyond new access to an expert network and to Eurotranspharma's innovative tools, the connection with our colleagues from other European countries will be a major asset in our growth. I am looking forward to this new step".

Alex International Transport is a company specialised in temperature-controlled distribution in Romania for the last mile and internationally. The company has a network of 35 platforms that comply with the requirements of the Romanian Medicines Agency and the European Good Distribution Practices. It handles more than 4 million parcels in the last mile, 200,000 pallets internationally and has more than 150 employees.

Eurotranspharma is the leading European transport company 100% dedicated to healthcare products. In strict compliance with Good Distribution Practices (GDP), Eurotranspharma distributes health products at controlled temperatures (2-8°C / 15-25°C). Thanks to its connected IT tools, Eurotranspharma ensures the distribution of the last mile via a unique network in Europe and a control tower allowing complete traceability from end to end. The company operates on the European market through 48 transport platforms, 6 hubs, 1200 employees, 9 countries. Beyond its internal network, Eurotranspharma is a founding member of the first collaborative network dedicated to the transport of health products, Skandi Network, which connects 26 European countries on a daily basis.

