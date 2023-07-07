Lottery results: analysis of exceptional winnings in June 2023 from renomovekasyno.pl

WARSAW, Poland, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June was a very successful month for Lotto players with high jackpots almost every day. During the first 22 days of the month Lotto and Lotto Plus hit nine sixes each. Michal Stępień, an expert at renomowanekasyno.pl, analyzed Totalizator Sportowy's data for June and shared the biggest winnings of the month in Poland.

Month of luck - highest winnings in Lotto Poland in June

The month began with a big win for Ekstra Pensja in Toruniu (Kujawsko-Pomorskie województwo): PLN 5,000, paid monthly for 20 years. Interestingly, the winning ticket was purchased at the same LOTTO outlet at 15 Żółkiewskiego Street, where the previous Ekstra Pensja win was made in October 2017. Also in June, one lucky person almost managed to win a gigantic Eurojackpot jackpot of PLN 540,000,000!

The first weekend of June was full of high lotto wins. In Radzymin near Warsaw, a player who picked his numbers at random won a rollover of more than PLN 14 million. This was the second winning "six" in Radzymin in the history of Lotto, the first fell in May 2009. The winning numbers 2, 15, 17, 31, 34 and 35 brought the lucky winner unimaginable wealth.

At the same time, there was another lucky jackpot in Trzebnica, Lower Silesia, with a Lotto Plus win. It was the biggest win in the history of the lottery in that city. The key to this win was the numbers 4, 10, 19, 21, 23 and 27, which changed the life of the lucky winner forever.

In the second week of June, the Eurojackpot drawing delighted residents of Poznan and Krakow. A player from Poznan, who placed two bets and picked his lucky numbers, celebrated a win of PLN 2,156,168.60. The triumph was the second largest win recorded in the city's history, with the highest being PLN 6,103,386.40 in 2022. The player came very close to hitting the jackpot, but still received an amount that changed his life. The lucky symbols were the winning numbers 5, 7, 21, 22, 29, 3 and 10.

The Eurojackpot jackpot of June 5 also included third-degree high jackpots (5+0) - four were drawn, including one in Krakow. Its total amount is PLN 958,777.60.

Another June "six" in the lotto fell in Tuchorz (woj. Wielkopolskie), this time for PLN 2,158,827.50. It was here that someone bought a lucky bet on the six numbers that fell on Thursday: 6, 13, 21, 36, 45, 47. This is a local record in terms of winnings.

The Lotto Plus jackpot was won on June 13, and the lucky bet was made at a LOTTO point in Nekla. It was the first high win in LOTTO number games in the city. The winning Lotto Plus numbers: 2, 4, 7, 12, 35, 46.

The June weekend was marked by unique and high winnings. For example, on June 10 in Swarzedz (woj. Wielkopolskie) there was an accumulation of PLN 1,000,000, which was the sixth "six" recorded in the city. The player made three random bets that led to the guaranteed jackpot. Interestingly, luck was also in the favor of another player, who picked six out of 49 numbers at the LOTTO office in Oborniki Śląskie in Lower Silesia, thanks to which both players won PLN 1,000,000 each, with the winning numbers of June 10 being 6, 29, 31, 40, 43 and 48.

The following weekend, June 16-18, brought a number of significant wins, including two Eurojackpot jackpots of PLN 4,401,066.30 each, a lotto win of PLN 2,000,000, and an Extra Penny win of PLN 5,000, which will be paid monthly for 20 years.

In Eurojackpot, the two lucky winners, one from Wroclaw and the other from Sosnowiec, trusted their luck and played randomly, winning PLN 4,401,066.30 on Friday.

In the case of the lottery, the lucky bet was made on the lotto.pl website, where the new lotto-millionaire increased his chances by choosing 7 numbers instead of 6 (system bet). His Saturday winnings amounted to PLN 2,000,000, and thanks to the system game he earned another PLN 31,275.40.

According to Ekstra Pensja, the main prize of PLN 5,000, which will be paid monthly for 20 years, was registered in Przemyśl on Friday.

On June 15, a resident of Szczecin hit his seventh "six" with a win of PLN 2,337,828.20. The player played at random. What's more, thanks to this win, 24 lotto millionaires have already registered at lotto offices in Szczecin.

An exceptionally lucky place on June 20 turned out to be Koziegłowy near Poznań. It was here that a high Eurojackpot 2nd degree jackpot was won for exactly PLN 24,422,355.50. The person who played randomly in LOTTO was left with only one number to win the gigantic Eurojackpot jackpot of PLN 540,000,000!

"It so happens that in June the main Eurojackpot jackpot was won, the stake of which was as much as PLN 540 million, unfortunately it did not happen in Poland, but in Germany." - Michal Stępień.

The German player turned out to be luckier than others, being the only person in Europe to hit all the numbers, thanks to which he won a prize of 120 million euros (540 million PLN). This is the maximum possible win in Eurojackpot.

Another noteworthy win came on June 21, when an inhabitant of Serakowice (Pomeranian Voivodeship) won PLN 1,000,000 in one of the Keno draws. The player relied on random selections and used x10 odds while buying the multiplier option, which resulted in a win of PLN 1,000,000 thanks to the x2 multiplier in this draw.

And finally, at the end of the month, a player from Walcz (woj. zachodniopomorskie) achieved a remarkable win playing Multi Multi Plus. Multi Multi is a LOTTO game that offers extensive opportunities to personalize the player's experience. On June 28, the lucky player hit 9 of the 20 numbers drawn, with the Plus option being the last one selected. During the Multi Multi and Multi Plus promotion period, hitting 9 numbers resulted in a 50% increase in winnings. Thus, the player from Walcz secured a historic win of PLN 4,500,000.

SOURCE renomowanekasyno.pl