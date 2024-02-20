MSI Expands Touchplan Mega-Project Software Ecosystem in the EU

Innovative Polish construction services company will bring digital Lean planning to major infrastructure projects for assured on-time, on-budget completion.

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOCA Systems, Inc. (MSI), a leading provider of services and software to the design and construction industry, announces an alliance with Polish consulting and solutions company, Ceeconev for promoting and implementing Touchplan, MSI's industry-leading, real-time construction planning software platform in the EU market.

"MSI's participation in a recent US trade mission to the Pomerania region of Poland revealed a tremendous appetite for new technology solutions in the Polish construction industry. And we were honored to share our vision of digital transformation for planning and managing mission-critical projects with a wide variety of government, non-profit, and commercial organizations," said Noah Baker, Head of Touchplan Partnerships. "One of the most exciting meetings was with Ceeconev, a truly innovative construction solution provider. We look forward to collaborating with them to introduce Touchplan to architects, designers, and builders in Poland and the EU."

"Ceeconev is geared-up to play a pivotal role in enabling green energy, transportation, and infrastructure projects that benefit businesses and citizens alike, said Marcin Zabka, CEO of Ceeconev. "MSI's innovative Touchplan planning platform brings a welcome addition to our capabilities for ensuring speed, savings, and safety in these large, mission-critical projects."

Ceeconev joins a rapidly growing global ecosystem of Touchplan reseller, referral, and technology partners in North America, the EU and UK, Africa, Australia, and South Asia, driving business transformation and providing advanced services and solutions to the large-scale capital and commercial construction industry. MSI is actively seeking additional growth-oriented construction innovators to join the digital construction planning revolution enabled by the Touchplan platform. Interested firms are encouraged to visit https://touchplan.io/partner-program-overview.

About Ceeconev

Ceeconev is a provider of specialized support services in management and control within the construction process. With a team of experienced engineers and technical professionals, the company is dedicated to introducing a highly effective cooperative approach among all participants in the investment process and driving innovation in the construction industry. Ceeconev advocates for environmentally friendly initiatives, implements the concept of energy transition, and fosters a culture of integrated project management. Learn more at ceeconev.com.

About Touchplan

Touchplan is the premiere software offering of MOCA Systems, Inc. Used on the most projects by the most users to optimize the largest construction volume, Touchplan is the number one construction planning and analytics platform. The real-time, cloud-based solution enables the collaborative planning essential for preventing schedule and budget slippage. It also provides Owners and Contractors the instant insights they need to track progress and anticipate problems on projects. To learn more, visit touchplan.io.

Media contact for MOCA Systems, Inc.

Kelsey Bixler

Director of Growth Marketing

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446842/Touchplan_Logo.jpg