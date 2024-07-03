Transplant Oncology Offers New Hope for Intra Hepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Clinicians reveal a potential new approach to treatment

CHENNAI, India, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking medical feat, LiverIndia's Dr Karthik Mathivanan, a renowned Liver Transplant surgeon in Chennai with over 15 years of experience in multi-organ transplant surgery, has successfully utilised the emerging field of transplant oncology to treat a rare and aggressive form of Intra Hepatic Cholangiocarcinoma in a young patient at MGM Hospital Chennai.

In 2023, a Polish paediatrician (31yrs female) diagnosed with advanced-stage Bile duct cancer faced significant challenges in treatment and prognosis. The CT and MRI revealed a large lesion of 8 x 7 cm size in the right lobe of her liver and several smaller ones (3 x 2 cm) each in the left lobe, indicating a complex case with limited traditional treatment options due to the extensive spread.

Dr Karthik Mathivanan expressed optimism about the impact of this achievement: "The ability to down-stage and transplant locally advanced bile duct cancer represents a significant advancement in the field of oncology. We continue to explore new frontiers in transplant oncology, finding a cure for cancer and beyond. This treatment success offers renewed hope to patients who may have previously been deemed ineligible for transplantation due to the extent of their disease.

"The treatment leveraged cutting-edge techniques and technologies, including precision medicine, advanced imaging modalities, and immunotherapy, including transarterial radioembolisation (TARE) therapy; chemotherapy successfully down-staged locally advanced bile duct cancer in 6-month period and made transplantation a feasible option for the patient."

Three months post liver transplant, this young patient, under close surveillance, is on successful and steady recovery, returning to her healthy self and routine. The success of this new transplant technique routine offers immense hope for others facing similar challenges with advanced liver cancers. Transplant surgeons strive to find better cures and improve lives by overcoming complex medical hurdles.