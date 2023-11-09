Bitsight continues strong investment in Europe, appoints security industry veteran Tim Grieveson to SVP, Global Cyber Risk Advisor in EMEA

European market bolstered by second annual user conference, employee growth and threat intelligence research

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight, a leader in managing and monitoring cyber risk, announced today the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran Tim Grieveson as Senior Vice President, Global Cyber Risk Advisor. This new addition to Bitsight leadership team follows the relocation last year of founder and CTO Stephen Boyer to lead Bitsight's growth in EMEA; and where the company continues to invest, increasing its headcount by 15% in 2023.

Grieveson, who joins Bitsight effective November 27, 2023, will be responsible for engaging CISOs and other senior security leaders across Bitsight's customer base, focusing on EMEA. He will work closely with Bitsight leadership, product, sales, and marketing to provide expert practitioner guidance consistent with Bitsight's cyber risk management data, insights, and solutions. Grieveson joins from AVEVA where he has been Chief Security Officer & SVP Information Security, responsible for all aspects of cyber and physical security, risk management, security governance, and security strategy globally across the organization.

"Tim is a well-established and recognized IT and Security leader, and we are excited by the wealth of experience and proven results he brings to Bitsight as we continue to bolster our presence in EMEA," said Steve Harvey, CEO, Bitsight. "Today's uncertain cybersecurity landscape demands more nimble and thorough cyber management and Tim will be instrumental in ensuring Bitsight continues to provide our customers with leading risk management solutions while leveraging a robust practitioners perspective."

Grieveson's career spans more than 23 years of IT leadership and 16 years of Information Security experience. He is known as an inspirational CSO / CISO / CIO and IT transformation leader. Prior to AVEVA, he was Founder, CEO, CIO and CISO at CyberCiso Security Limited, an IT and security consulting company which he formed to support international clients with their information security and IT transformation programs. He holds multiple security certifications, including Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and is an active member of advisory boards for CIONet, Digital Shadows, the Elite UK CISO Summit, Outpost24, Things Recon, and The Technology Leaders Club.

"Now, more than ever, having good cyber risk management practices is business-critical for every organization – no matter the industry," said Grieveson. "I am thrilled to be joining Bitsight and look forward to helping customers transform how they measure and manage their cybersecurity performance."

Bitsight Customers Gather in Lisbon for Second Annual International User Conference

Today's announcement is being made from Luminate – Bitsight's second annual international user conference – in Lisbon, where the company's EMEA headquarters are located. Over 100 cybersecurity and business risk leaders from some of the world's largest organizations across industries are attending the two-day event to focus on the top macro trends they face in a world where cyber risk is business risk. The agenda is organized into five themes:

A Changing Economic Climate : Partnering with CFOs to translate cyber risk into business risk, and exploring opportunities for consolidating vendor stacks.

Partnering with CFOs to translate cyber risk into business risk, and exploring opportunities for consolidating vendor stacks. AI that Exploits Vulnerabilities: Evaluating how AI plays into the security stack, and how cyber leaders should prepare and respond.

Evaluating how AI plays into the security stack, and how cyber leaders should prepare and respond. Regulations across the Globe : Analyzing the changing regulatory landscape, and effective communication of cybersecurity preparedness to investors and non-cyber stakeholders.

Analyzing the changing regulatory landscape, and effective communication of cybersecurity preparedness to investors and non-cyber stakeholders. The Expanding Attack Surface : Examining the increased risk in the digital supply chain, and the investments needed to protect a broad attack surface.

Examining the increased risk in the digital supply chain, and the investments needed to protect a broad attack surface. From CISO to the Board: Guiding security professionals on successfully transitioning to the boardroom, and acquiring the essential skills needed for today and the future.

New Bitsight Data Presented at Luminate Reveals that Industrial Control Systems in Europe are Exposed to the Public Internet

Bitsight recently released new research uncovering a staggering revelation: nearly 100,000 industrial control systems (ICS) from organizations across the globe are currently exposed to the public internet. The exposed systems are distributed across 96 countries: the United Kingdom and France rank second and third in Europe, respectively, for highest potential risk of exposure from cyberattacks that could grant threat actors control over vital physical infrastructure. These risks extend to power grids, traffic control systems, security installations, water management, and more. Such an attack could not only cripple businesses but also endanger human lives, compromise critical data and intellectual property, and pose severe national security threats.

This study , as well as data from other recent Bitsight research, will be addressed at Luminate this week.

