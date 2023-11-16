Rand Launches the RND Utility Token to the Market

Europe's first tokenized subscription system

MADRID, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand, a Spanish-based FinTech company, has announced the upcoming launch of its utility token, RND, which aims to revolutionize the way Europeans save and create long-term wealth.

The token can be issued once Rand's growth reaches a year, with a remarkable monthly growth rate of 19% users and more than 4 million euros in managed assets, backed by a 6.5 million euro investment. Founded in 2022, Rand is registered with the Bank of Spain (D697), operates in collaboration Pecunia Cards, and aims to become one of the most relevant savings platforms in Europe in the near future. Present in 24 countries and over 20,000 customers.

The RND token will be launched through BitMart, Uniswap, and Bit2Me platforms, commencing on November 21 and 29, respectively.

Its goal is to end this year with more than 40,000 registered users and reach 120,000 users by 2024. The company has assembled a team of experts from companies such as PwC, Facebook, Google, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank to achieve this vision.

Pol Martín, founder and CEO, explains that "Rand seeks to provide high-yield savings, paving the way for a more prosperous financial future. With our exclusive technology and esteemed registration as a custodian and crypto asset exchange recognized by the Bank of Spain, we are establishing our prominent presence as a groundbreaking project in the financial industry."

The RND token will be the exchange currency in Europe's first tokenized subscription system available from November 23rd, providing benefits to holders, crucial for accessing Rand Pro. Rand Pro transforms monthly subscriptions into a value exchange. The maximum number of tokens to be created or available for use on the network is 200 billion.

The token serves as the key to obtaining Rand Pro membership, allowing users to acquire "Pro" status and enjoy all the associated benefits. For example, users can obtain RND tokens for free within the app through actions that contribute to improving, strengthening, or expanding the Rand ecosystem. Some of the activities that result in the generation of tokens are transferring payroll to Rand's current account or keeping a balance of over €500 for a minimum of 15 days in the Earn account.

