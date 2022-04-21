Chery Sells 20,000 Vehicles Overseas and Again Maintains Its Hot Sale Momentum in March

According to data released by Fenabrave, the Brazilian Association of Automobile Vehicles, Chery ranked ninth among retail brands in March with a market share of 3.52%. In the market segment of SUVs, TIGGO 3X, TIGGO 8 and TIGGO 5X maintained their hot sales and ARRIZO 6 series were recently reviewed as the overall best value conservation vehicle in Brazil.

In Chile, according to the ANAC (Asociación Nacional Automotriz de Chile A.G.) data, Chery ranked second with the sale of 3,514 vehicles in March, made a new market share record of 8.5%, and reached an accumulated market share of 8.1%, beating major brands. TIGGO 2 FAMILY series recorded a total sale of 3,226 vehicles in March, ranking number one in the market segment of SUVs. Also, during that time, TIGGO 8 PRO became the official sponsored vehicles of the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Chile Open 2022, and joined excited players from around the globe to write a new tennis legend.

According to data from terminal outlets, Chery, after 15 years of presence in the Peruvian market, achieved an astonishing 74% growth in sales year on year, ranking seventh among all automobile brands, where TIGGO 8 and TIGGO 7 PRO sold the most and accounted for 64%. In Peru, TIGGO 7 PRO surpassed others with the most votes amongst Chinese automobile brands and won for Chery the "Most Popular Chinese Car Brand of the Year 2021".

In Saudi Arabia, hot sale models TIGGO 7 PRO, TIGGO 8 PRO and ARRIZO 6 PRO have captured rapid growth in sales since Chery came into the market in 2021. TIGGO 8 PRO, in particular, won the prize of the "Best High-Tech SUV of the Year 2021" awarded by the local media! The PRO FAMILY series brand and its power of product are earning more and more recognition from the market and consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801699/image_5011064_30867297.jpg

SOURCE Chery