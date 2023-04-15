GEEKOM Launches Mini IT8 Mini PC in Russian Market

TAIPEI, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of the Mini Air11 in Russia, GEEKOM has now launched the Mini IT8 Mini PC in the country.

As a budget-friendly, high-performance Mini PC from GEEKOM's Mini series, the GEEKOM Mini IT8 is powered by an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8279U, delivering robust performance to run the most popular applications and meeting your daily computing needs.

product picture

This small form factor Mini PC is well-performing and comes pre-installed with the latest Windows 11 Pro operating system. It features dual-channel DDR4 memory of up to 32GB, PCIe SSD storage of up to 1TB, and supports up to 2TB SATA HDD storage, offering high-speed memory and plenty of storage space to tackle any task.

The GEEKOM Mini IT8 supports 4K UHD video output, allowing you to watch movies in stunning clarity. Moreover, with its HDMI 2.0, Mini DisplayPort, and USB-C port, you can connect multiple displays to multitask at work and stay productive.

Besides, it also includes other ports such as three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one Gigabit Ethernet Port, and an SD card reader, allowing for the connection of a wide variety of devices like monitors, speakers, projectors, keyboards, etc.

This compact and lightweight GEEKOM Mini IT8 is easy to mount and blends seamlessly into almost any space, thanks to its included VESA Mount.

Russian friends, act fast if you want to get an awesome little Mini PC like the GEEKOM Mini IT8 for your everyday web browsing, work, video streaming, and more-it won't let you down.

About GEEKOM

GEEKOM is a Taiwan-based multinational consumer electronics company. Founded in 2003, GEEKOM put all its efforts into the research, design, production, and sales of quality computer products over 19 painstaking years. As an Intel strategic partner, GEEKOM offers consumers worldwide powerful, portable, and popular mini PCs. With GEEKOM, more people will learn, work, play, and do more easily and efficiently.

