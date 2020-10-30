HKU holds Virtual Information Day for Undergraduate Admissions 2020

On IDAY, the University will organise over 60 live sessions covering the features and development of the faculties and curriculum, as well as important information such as the latest admissions requirements. There will also be students sharing on campus life, opportunities offered by HKU, as well as their experience of overseas exchanges and internships. Furthermore, participants will be able to visit the virtual booth of each faculty and department to interact with our teachers, students, and staff. We will take questions instantly, and provide you with relevant information and advice.

Highlights of this year's IDAY

1) Admission Talks for International Students

HKU will hold two admission talks for students holding international qualifications in which our admissions representatives will talk about the University's latest programme development and initiatives. HKU students and alumni will share their experiences at the University, and how the opportunities they grasped inspire them to achieve academic excellence and new breakthroughs.

There will be a live chat session in the Admission Talks, where participants can interact with admissions representatives students and alumni.

Time Language 9:30 am to 10:15 am English 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm English

2) Faculty of Engineering and HKU Business School – Engineering x Business

Combining your expertise for maximum impact (in English)

Time: 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Nowadays, it often takes more than one expertise when addressing 21st century challenges. The session will introduce courses and opportunities available under the Faculty of Engineering and the HKU Business School, in particular how the students are equipped to provide solutions to challenges we see in our society today by combining professional knowledge in the engineering and business sector.

3) Dual Degrees and Collaborative Programmes Talk Series

HKU has for years, a number of dual degree programmes with world-leading universities, including the University of Cambridge, Peking University, University of California, Berkeley, Sciences Po, and University College London. These programmes enable students to learn from and experience two distinct intellectual and cultural environments and become an outstanding talent with an international vision and strong leadership skills. This year, HKU Business School and UBC Sauder School of Business of the University of British Columbia jointly launched a dual degree programme. Students will earn two degrees in a four-year programme. For more details, please attend the talks on IDAY.

Dual Degrees and Collaborative Programmes Talk Series (in English)

Partner university Programme Time HKU-University of British Columbia (UBC Sauder) Bachelor of Commerce from UBC Sauder; Bachelor of Business Administration from HKU 10:45 am – 11:30 am HKU-Peking University Dual Degree Programme in Law 2:30 pm – 3:15 pm HKU-Sciences Po Bachelor of Arts from Sciences Po; Bachelor of Arts/ Business Administration/ Social Sciences from HKU 3:45 pm – 4:30 pm HKU-University College London Dual Degree Programme in Law 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm HKU-University of Cambridge Undergraduate Recruitment Scheme (Engineering and Computer Science)

Undergraduate Recruitment Scheme (Natural Sciences) 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm HKU-Peking University "Future Leaders" Dual Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Finance and Management 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm HKU-University of California, Berkeley Bachelor of Arts from Berkeley; Bachelor of Arts/ Social Sciences from HKU 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm

*Unless otherwise specified, all times stated are Hong Kong Time.

