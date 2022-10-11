Infortrend Expands U.2 NVMe All-flash Unified Storage Solutions Supporting 100GbE for SMB

TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has released its single controller EonStor GSe U.2 unified storage series featuring PCIe Gen4 U.2 NVMe SSD and 100GbE RDMA designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The systems offer a lower total cost of ownership without sacrificing performance.

It is Infortrend's first time to introduce U.2 unified storage solutions with a single controller configuration. The high-end models support 100GbE RDMA, 24 U.2 NVMe SSDs with PCIe Gen4. Its performance can reach up to 600K IOPS, 12GB/s read and 9GB/s write, well suited for applications such as database, virtualization, media and entertainment, file sharing, backup, etc. For organizations looking for mass data archive or having nearline storage needs, the entry-level models are even more cost-effective with the support for high-capacity U.2 NVMe SSDs. Additionally, by connecting to HDD JBODs, enterprises can leverage auto-tiering to allocate hot and cold data into respective drives, maximizing the storage's performance and capacity.

The new EonStor GSe U.2 series comes with complete enterprise-level functionalities such as smart SSD management by extending SSD lifespan, and preventing multiple simultaneous SSDs failures; data protection such as RAID, WORM, snapshot, remote replication, etc.; scale-out and scale-up expansion for installing more than 3000 disk drives with over 50PB of storage capacity; and Infortrend's intuitive user interface offers centralized storage management to minimize maintenance and management costs.

"Designed to accommodate highly complex and demanding workloads, the Infortrend's U.2 all-flash unified storage solutions are now available in dual and single controller configurations. Enterprises requiring higher reliability can rely on dual controller EonStor GS while single controller EonStor GSe offers a more cost-effective solution for SMB," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

