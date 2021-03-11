Innodisk to Release Blockchain SSD Securing Radical Edge Data Integrity

Innodisk announces its new solution combines blockchain technology to secure the valuable data in recent IoT scenarios, such as POS systems at unmanned stores, smart meters, digital ID cards. The important data written to the SSD will create an encrypted hash string that corresponds to the specific data set, and the encrypted hash string is spread on the blockchain network, essentially creating a decentralized ledger that is distributed between numerous unique computers. The process is to make the encrypted hash string to be "chained" on the blockchain network. If tampering happens, the chained data is checked with an encrypted hash string on the network, clearly showing any discrepancies.

Automatic Generate Digital Signature and Easily Verified

The InnoBTS™ SSD incorporates a hardware-run digital signature. Through the sophisticated use of private and public keys given to each file that is sent, the receiver can always verify the correct sender. The SSD creates and secures the private key within an internal safety zone, ensuring maximum private key security. Only the public key will be available for anyone to verify the correct sender.

Full Software Independence

The new InnoBTS™ SSD series benefits from blockchain technology and data streaming combine to create an industry-leading solution for data integrity at the edge. Removing the need for software eases system integration as well as strengthening data integrity by moving the functions to the more inaccessible SSD firmware.

Innodisk's solution allows for easy blockchain setup for edge applications that is not reliant on software, and meanwhile connects numerous devices to the blockchain network. This makes the InnoBTS™ SSD suitable for cutting-edge AI applications such as smart cities, smart vehicles, smart factories, and intelligent surveillance.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453545/Innodisk_Blockchain_SSD.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454282/Innodisk_Logo.jpg

Сопутствующие ссылки

https://www.innodisk.com



SOURCE Innodisk Corporation