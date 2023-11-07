Nayo Biotechnology to Unveil New Product A8 Pro at Medica 2023, Empowering Research and Laboratory Efficiency Upgrade

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayo Biotechnology, a company focused on life science automation, will participate in the upcoming 2023 MEDICA International Medical Equipment Exhibition to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany. This is set to be a special event for the company, as it will be proudly unveiling a new product at this exhibition - the A8 Pro fully automated liquid handling workstation.

The A8 Pro fully automated liquid handling workstation represents the latest advancement in Nayo Biotechnology's highly innovative laboratory automation solutions. It is a revolutionary product designed specifically to meet the needs of life science research and clinical diagnostics, significantly enhancing the efficiency and reliability of laboratory processes.

Key features of A8 Pro include:

Excellent Liquid Handling Performance: The A8 Pro features a patented sealing design that significantly enhances the lifespan of liquid handling while ensuring precise and accurate liquid transfers. This improvement provides users with a more enduring and reliable usage experience.

Customization Flexibility: The A8 Pro offers flexible configuration options, allowing customization according to customer needs, whether it's the instrument size or internal module integration. This feature enables the A8 Pro to better adapt to various application scenarios and fulfill diverse customer requirements.

User-Friendly: The equipment integrates a touchscreen and one-touch operation buttons. Its intuitive interface and simple operation make the A8 Pro easy to use, eliminating the need for extensive training. One-touch initiation immediately enhances laboratory efficiency.

The MEDICA exhibition will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 13th to 16th, 2023. Visitors to the exhibition are invited to visit Nayo Biotechnology's booth, number 3H14-7, to engage with the team and explore the boundless potential offered by the A8 PRO. At MEDICA 2023, Nayo Biotechnology will showcase the fusion of innovative technology and superior quality, collaborating with all to create a better future.

About Nayo Biotechnology

Nayo Biotechnology focuses on life science automation, and is committed to providing customers with life science automation solutions. By organically combining R&D with customer needs, we achieve iteration and innovation of products and solutions, continuously solving pain points for customers, and helping to continuously improve research in the field of life sciences in terms of quality, efficiency, safety, and other dimensions. We are committed to continuously promoting the accessibility of life science automation equipment.

