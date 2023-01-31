QAX Makes Proposals at B20 Inception Meeting on Global Security Transformation in the Digital Era

BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 24, 2023, the inception meeting of the "Digital Transformation" task force of the B20 summit under the Indian presidency in the Group of Twenty (G20) was held online. As an important supporting activity of the G20 Summit, it was attended by representatives from over 160 top global enterprises including Google, Microsoft, IBM, Siemens, Wal-Mart and Boston Consulting Group, etc.

QAX, as the only Chinese cybersecurity company selected into the task force, attended the meeting, at which, Qi Zixin, Vice President of QAX and Secretary General of QAX Public Welfare Foundation, delivered a speech on increasing the cybersecurity level of critical infrastructures, promoting international communications on cybersecurity and jointly coping with global security challenges, etc.

From the perspective of cybersecurity in the digital era, Qi made three suggestions on behalf of Chinese cybersecurity companies.

First, increase the level of cybersecurity of critical information infrastructures so as to ensure safe operation of digital public infrastructures. "The issue of cybersecurity of critical information infrastructures should not be overlooked," said Qi. As the first cybersecurity service provider in the history of the Olympic Games, QAX, during the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, deployed its security products on over 10,000 terminals at 38 venues and 188 service stations, detecting over 380 million network attacks (including social network attacks), more than 1,000 organizations of attackers and tens of thousands of APT organization events, and achieving the goal of "zero accident".

Second, strengthen international exchanges, information sharing, education and training related to cybersecurity so as to solve the issue of digital divide. The gap of cybersecurity talents has already become a global issue. According to the data of the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium (ISC)2, the gap of cybersecurity talents had increased from 2.7 million in 2021 to 3.4 million in 2022. Qi said that strengthening international exchanges, discussions, training and researches related to cybersecurity will help narrow the global digital divide.

Third, actively respond to public security threats such as ransomware to increase security capability and reduce loss. Ransom has become an "epidemic" in the era of digital economy. Qi said that all organizations need to raise their capabilities for responding to security risks, jointly cope with global cybersecurity challenges, and promote safer development and transformation of enterprises in the digital era.

The participants of the inception meeting made preliminary discussions on such issues as bridging the digital and skills gaps, enhancing the global Internet connectivity, digital transformation of SMEs, digital public infrastructure and digital trust.

As an important part of the G20 framework, the B20 Summit is one of the most influential platforms for the international business community to participate in global economic governance and formulation of international economic and trade rules. Through the inception meeting of task forces, the B20 aims to summarize policy recommendations from the international business community and submit them to the G20 Summit as decision references for G20 leaders. Since 2010, B20 has submitted to the G20 Summit over 400 policy recommendations, some of which have been highly valued by G20 leaders and some have been listed in the G20 leaders' declarations.

