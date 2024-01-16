Sanya, Hainan Creates a New Business Image of "Technology and Innovation Highland" for the Free Trade Port

SANYA, China, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, one of the key parks of the Hainan Free Trade Port has been emphasizing on incubating South China seeding technology and deep-sea technology in recent years. It intends to use the R&D platform to drive the in-depth integration of industry, academia, research, and urban development, accelerate the pace of high-quality construction, and promote sound development of land-based and marine industries, according to the Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee.

In October 2023, the Deep-Sea Science and Technology Innovation Public Platform of Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City was officially launched. As a key project of marine R&D in Hainan Province, Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City takes full advantages to integrate high-precision equipment, cutting-edge technology, talented professionals and other resources to form a "gravitational field", attracting a number of enterprises and R&D institutions to settle in. It's now becoming a vital hub to gather industrial resources for the deep-sea development.

The City enjoys unique geographical location and favourable policies, and therefore is able to drive integrated innovation relying on the whole system. It has been making every effort to establish the entire industry chain of the seeding sector, integrating R&D, production, sales, academic exchanges, and R&D achievement commercialization into the existing seeding capacity, creating a "Silicon Valley of South China seeding" that serves the whole country.

Next step, Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City will gather more resources to build a cluster of open platforms to drive the sharing of deep-sea and seed industry science and technology innovation. The high-standard system will provide a strong guarantee for domestic and foreign R&D innovation enterprises, and strive to create a new business image of a "science and technology innovation highland" for the Free Trade Port.

Caption: A bird-eye view of Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City

