SKEMA deploys its first advances in AI

A forerunner in 2019 with the opening of an AI research centre in Montreal, SKEMA is gaining momentum with the creation of the SKEMA AI Institute, a global system that brings together some twenty professors and experts around AI and deploys the school's AI strategy - from research to concrete applications in all the school's programmes - while drawing on the territories and ecosystems of its various campuses in France and abroad.

In this context, the school's historical cooperation with the UCA (University Côte d'Azur), and more particularly, the Institut 3IA Côte d'Azur, is worth mentioning.

For Alice Guilhon, Dean of SKEMA Business School: "It was essential to introduce AI into all of SKEMA's academic programmes. It even constitutes one of the pillars of SKY25: it's what we call hybridisation. This hybridisation is one of the levers of our ambition to become an 'Avant-Garde' school by proposing the hybridisation of 100% of our programmes: AI at the service of the business world."

Among the advances in the field of AI, we can note the following:

Constitution of a SKEMA "AI Faculty", composed of more than 20 professors and researchers divided into 4 interdisciplinary fields: AI Fundamentals; IA, Economics & Finance; IA, Marketing & Management; IA, Operations, Supply Chain & Information Systems.

Integration of an "AI" specialisation within the Global BBA programme.

Launch of a new Specialised Master® programme for "AI project managers" in autumn 2021, currently in the process of being approved by the "Conférence des Grandes Ecoles" organisation.

Asma Hanafi, a student in the Master in Management programme (Grande Ecole Programme) who has chosen the "IA for managers" programme, says: "The added value of such an AI training programme lies, above all, in its technical nature. Being a business school student and applying for an internship while having skills in machine learning and programming make us attractive profiles with an edge. I felt this advantage during the interviews for my internship search because it aroused the curiosity of several recruiters. Today, AI is an integral part of all sectors of activities. It contributes to research, innovation, and decision-making, whether it be for marketing, human resources, finance, etc. Data management and analysis are issues that all companies face. It is therefore essential for the manager of tomorrow to know how to master such central subjects."

To date, more than 70% of SKEMA's programmes include the AI dimension in their teaching. With the SKEMA AI Institute and its new programmes, the school prefigures what will eventually become a specific entity under the name "SKEMA AI School for Business".

For more details on these initiatives, take a look at the SKEMA AI for Business brochure: http://bit.ly/2YnnLGL.

Contact: Christine Cassabois, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430593/SKEMA_AI_visual.jpg

SOURCE SKEMA Business School