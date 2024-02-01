The People's Government of Liaozhong District, Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024 China-Russia (Shenyang) Economic and Trade Cooperation Fair" opened in Shenyang on January 29. More than one hundred entrepreneurs from Russia and other countries in the Eurasian Economic Union, representatives of Chinese enterprises and industrial experts and scholars gathered in Shenyang. A total of 55 projects across various fields including channel construction, import and export trade, cold-chain warehousing, and financial services, were signed, with contracts valued at RMB 13.6 billion.

2024 China-Russia (Shenyang) Economic and Trade Cooperation Fair

The event, hosted by the Shenyang Municipal People's Government, the Department of Commerce of Liaoning Province, and the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Liaoning Province, aims to accelerate Shenyang's northward opening-up, broadening and deepening China-Russia economic and trade cooperation and promoting the in-depth implementation of economic and trade cooperation between Shenyang and Russia.

Kuimov Igor, Member of the Council of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation and President of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that over the years, Shenyang has been working with Russia in terms of sister cities, major projects, investment and trade, science, education, and culture, with fruitful results made. It is hoped that more opportunities for cooperation can be explored in Shenyang through this event for mutual benefit and win-win results.

On that day, a total of 227 enterprises in Shenyang participated in the forum promotion and B2B activities. A group of enterprises in the fields of petroleum equipment, food and agricultural inputs, second-hand cars and accessories reached cooperation intentions with Russian participants. After the opening ceremony, an investment promotion conference was also held. During the investment promotion, Duan Jiyang, Deputy Mayor of Shenyang, and Yang Xiaobo, District Mayor of Liaozhong District, conducted themed promotions around projects such as the China-Russia (Shenyang) Economic and Trade Cooperation Industrial Park, according to The People's Government of Liaozhong District. During the event, the attending guests visited the China-Russia (Shenyang) Economic and Trade Cooperation Industrial Park, key enterprises in Tiexi District and Fangcheng, Shenyang.

Over the past few years, Shenyang has been actively putting effort into cooperation with Russia in areas such as trade and investment, focusing on building a hub of commodities, logistics and information for economic and trade cooperation with Russia. According to data from the Shenyang Municipal Commerce Bureau, in 2023, a total of 122 Russia-invested enterprises were approved for establishment in Shenyang, with an import and export volume to Russia reaching RMB 4.06 billion, a year-on-year increase of 80.2%. Among them, the exports reached RMB 3.15 billion, with an increase of 51.9%; and the imports reached RMB 910 million, with an increase of 404.9%.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332058/Fair.jpg