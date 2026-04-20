Xinhua Silk Road: E. China university holds thematic event to deepen Sino-foreign flower culture communication

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Xinhua Silk Road

20 апр, 2026, 04:47 GMT

BEIJING, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Heze, a city famed as the peony capital of China, a thematic side event of the 35th Heze International Peony Cultural Tourism Festival was held recently.

The event, organized by Heze University and supported by a peony culture-related research center under Shandong Provincial Think Tank for Foreign Affairs Research and Development, was dedicated to spurring more dialogues between peony and other flower lovers from home and abroad.

Featuring two sessions including a peony garden tour and a peony-themed painting activity, the event drew crowds of Chinese and foreign students from Heze University eager to narrate their understandings of flowers.

While touring the Caozhou peony garden in Heze of Shandong Province, east China, these students of Heze University shared stories and cultural connotations about peony and their own countries' beloved flowers.

In the art museum of Heze University, teachers from its school of art and design elaborated on the artistic connotation of Heze peony and the basic techniques of peony-related traditional Chinese painting.

International students and their Chinese classmates drew thematic pictures under the guidance of their teachers, calling for joint efforts to establish a Sino-foreign flower culture communication platform.

As an effort to further expand the influence of the 35th Heze International Peony Cultural Tourism Festival, the event also helped enhance Sino-foreign youth interactions and deepen mutual flower cultural understanding.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350224.html

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