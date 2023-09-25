LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets, a European broker company, announces its integration with TradingView, a leading platform for charts and analysis. RoboMarkets clients can now implement their trading strategies on TradingView and analyse their performance with a wide range of charting and analysis tools.

RoboMarkets Integrates with TradingView to Enhance Trading Opportunities

Through this integration, RoboMarkets products are made available to a broader audience, including investors who rely on cutting-edge analytics tools to identify opportunities when opening new positions. The goal of this partnership is to provide a seamless and superior trading experience. RoboMarkets clients can now simply connect their accounts to TradingView and trade directly on the platform, eliminating the need to switch between terminals. Users who do not have an active trading account can open one and instantly link it to TradingView through a user-friendly interface.

TradingView is a platform for charting and trading, enabling users to conduct technical and fundamental analysis with user-friendly tools, while also communicating with each other through the largest social network for investors. Thanks to the integration with TradingView, RoboMarkets clients can now access various advanced analysis tools, including charting tools, market data and technical indicators. Furthermore, they can explore new strategies tested by millions of active traders in TradingView's fast-growing global community.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is a financial broker company operating under CySEC license № 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries and provides traders working in financial markets with access to its proprietary platforms. Visit www.robomarkets.com to learn more about the company's products and business.

About Tradingview

TradingView is the world's leading charting platform and a vibrant community used by over 50 million traders around the globe. TradingView empowers its users with best-in-class charting tools, live market data, a comprehensive analytical suite, and trading integrations with selected partners.

It is a unique space where market enthusiasts can chart, chat and trade in one place. Whether you are a crypto advocate interested in btc usd, a forex trader following the dxy index, or a value investor looking for hidden gems with a stock screener, TradingView stores perks and benefits for everyone.

Beyond premier user experience, TradingView provides solutions for businesses, including advertising, news partnerships, market widgets, charting libraries, and broker integrations.

