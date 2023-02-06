SHAMIR OPTICS SELECTS INUITIVE'S NU4000 TO POWER ITS NEXT-GENERATION DIGITAL MEASUREMENT DEVICE

Spark™ 4, Shamir's newest ultra-precise digital measurement device, deploys Inuitive's NU4000 vision-on-chip processor together with IMDT's accurate 3D technology, to offer opticians a simple and effective ophthalmic measurement experience

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., a world-leading designer and producer of premium progressive lenses and molds for the ophthalmic industry, recently announced its next-generation digital measurement device, The Spark™ 4. The device uses a sophisticated electro-optic system based on Inuitive's NU4000 processor, integrated into IMDT's 3D stereo vision platform.

The Spark™ 4's advanced lens measurement system uses the NU4000 processor to run IMDT's proprietary 3D technology along with six high resolution camera sensors, taking Spark™ 4's system accuracy to a level never seen before.

The NU4000 vision-on-chip processor is the first generation of the NU4X00 series of products and is ideal for robotics, drones, VR, and edge-AI applications that demand multiple sensor aggregation, processing, packing, and streaming. It is specifically designed for robots and other applications that must sense and analyze the environment using three, six, or more cameras, as they make real-time actionable decisions based on that input.

"Inuitive's NU4000 processor enables accurate measurement of eye characteristics and is comfortable to utilize," said Avi Shimon, CEO and Co-Founder of IMDT. "It was the natural choice for developing and running a flexible end-to-end 3D and AI processing platform for the Spark™ 4 measurement system."

"The NU4X00 vision-on-chip series, including legacy and future products, is the processor of choice for applications that need to stream video from multiple sensors at high speed and low latency while keeping the streams accurately time stamped and synchronized," said Shlomo Gadot, Inuitive's CEO and co-founder. "We are committed to continue collaborating with integrators to push industries and innovations forward."

About Inuitive

Inuitive's disruptive Vision-on-Chip processors introduce all-in-one chips with a wide range of integrated capabilities, outstanding performance, optimal size, and cost efficiency. These game-changing processors support simultaneous depth sensing, positioning, location algorithms (SLAM), and AI-based object detection and recognition while dramatically shortening both system latency and response time, saving power and improving overall performance (high frame rate and camera resolution, and a wide FOV).

Together with its technological ecosystem of partners in the field of machine sensing, software development, and commercial manufacturing, Inuitive integrates its enterprise-ready sensor-and-processor modules into its customers' robotics, drones, AR, VR, AIoT, and 3D sensing applications, providing human-like visual understanding with optimal capabilities and superior performance.

For more information, visit www.inuitive-tech.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/inuitive .

About IMDT

IMD Technologies specializes in developing and manufacturing advanced and complex technological products and solutions. Founded by Avi Shimon, Arnon Tadmor and Ram Boukobza in 2017, IMDT brings together more than 50 years of experience in hardware, software, computer vision, and artificial intelligence to bring innovative ideas to life by creating smart, tailored devices and solutions. IMDT fosters strong relations with leading chip manufacturers to deliver both modular and turnkey projects in medical, robotics, smart cities, smart homes, and industrial IoT – in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.

For more information, visit https://imd-tec.com/ or find us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/imd-technologies/

For more information about Shamir, visit https://shamir.com/

