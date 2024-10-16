Accelerating Digital Transformation, H3C Showcases Latest Products and Solutions at GITEX Global 2024 Middle East - English APAC - English H3C 16 Oct, 2024, 13:22 GMT Share this article Share this article DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GITEX Global 2024 has officially commenced in Dubai, UAE. H3C made a significant presence by showcasing its full-stack ICT solutions—spanning cloud, network, security, computing, storage and terminals—alongside international ecosystem collaborations under the theme "Dedication, For A Smarter Future." Continue Reading

As one of the world's largest tech & startup shows in the world, GITEX Global 2024 has attracted hundreds of thousands of tech professionals, investors, and companies. With the theme "AI Everything," the exhibition focuses on AI, network security, mobile technology, and sustainable tech, fostering industry transformation and global exchange. During the event, H3C will also host the H3C NAVIGATE Global Summit 2024, officially launching the "AI + Ecosystem" global layout. Guided by the core strategies of "AI in ALL" and "AI for ALL," H3C is poised to join global partners and customers in advancing towards an intelligent new world.

At GITEX Global 2024, the H3C booth attracted significant attention. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, along with other distinguished guests, visited the booth. Gary Huang, Co-President of H3C and President of International BG, presented H3C's overseas development and latest technological solutions to them.

During the event, Tony Yu, Chairman of the Board of Unisplendour, CEO & President of H3C, met with H.E. Helal Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, to discuss the business development of H3C in Dubai in depth.

"AI in ALL": Driving Global Digital and Intelligent Transformation

H3C continues to advance its "AI in ALL" strategy by enhancing NAI (native AI) capabilities across its entire product line through technological innovation. This approach strengthens its technological leadership and product competitiveness by leveraging the multiplying effect of computing power combined with connectivity, to deeply integrate diverse computing capabilities with standardized connectivity, and lay a solid foundation for the development of the AIGC industry.

At the exhibition, H3C showcases several groundbreaking technological advancements, highlighting six capabilities that synergize innovation in AI technology development and application: high performance of computing and storage, leading connection scale and efficiency, full-stack cloud + AI Platform, active safety defense, ultimate intelligent O&M experience, and efficiency energy consumption management. These innovations provide more intelligent and efficient digital infrastructure support for global enterprises' digital transformation.

1. New Servers and Storage Products Launch for High-Performance of Computing and Storage

H3C introduced the latest H3C UniServer R4900/R4700 G7 servers globally, featuring high-efficiency computing power, agile deployment, and multi-layer protection. This marks a breakthrough in computing and storage, these products meet the growing demand for computing power. H3C also actively engages with global ecosystems like the OCP consortium, contributing to initiatives such as the OAI project, and driving technological innovation in computing and storage fields.

2. All Series Data Center Switches Launch to Lead Connection Scale and Efficiency

As a significant contributor to standard organizations like IETF and UEC, H3C continues to lead the forefront of global networking technology. Responding to global technology innovation trends, H3C has launched a full range of AI data center switches, collaborating with partners like Broadcom and NVIDIA to offer end-to-end full-stack AI solutions, achieving efficient integration of computing and connectivity. The H3C 51.2T data center switch, featuring 112G SerDes and CPO/LPO technologies, significantly enhances network scale while reducing forwarding latency. By using the latest load balancing technologies such as Cell, SprayLink, and FGLB, H3C significantly improves connection efficiency and avoids network congestion. Furthermore, H3C's Wi-Fi 7 products and solutions have facilitated end-to-end network deployment in smart hotels and other sectors, expanding application scenarios of Intelligent Campus, which highlights H3C's leadership and innovation in high-quality network connectivity.

3. Enabling Mass Data Parallel Processing for a Cloud & AI Era

H3C consistently innovates in data processing, advancing Cloud & AI solutions. H3C Cloud Automation System (CAS), developed over more than a decade, leads in China's market with superior performance and advantages.

Within cloud data centers, H3C exhibits integrated cabinets and full-stack liquid cooling technology, exploring the forefront of computing and connectivity. This platform robustly supports smart applications in the AI era, ensuring efficient data processing. Through unified orchestration, H3C achieves diverse management of computing resources, maximizing the synergy of computing and network, delivering optimal computing efficiency and scenario-based services. The one-stop AGI DevOps platform further optimizes resource utilization, promoting tight collaboration between industry intelligent applications and computing resources.

4. Active Safety Defense for Network Safety Assurance

At GITEX Global, H3C introduced its new firewall series, including high-end M9000-X and mid-to low-end F5000-AI/F1000-AI models, enhancing the reliability of its security product line. The flagship model boasts over 4.5 Tbps throughput and features fully modular redundant design, ensuring 99.999% telecom-grade stability and reliability. With a built-in AI detection engine and open security application platform, it supports various detections, ensuring the safety of multiple services. Through superior performance and reliable design, H3C delivers active security solutions, empowering users to address complex network security challenges.

5. Launch of Full-Stack Liquid Cooling Product Portfolio for Efficient Energy Consumption Management

At the tech exhibition, H3C introduced a comprehensive range of server and data center services covering the entire lifecycle, including consulting, design, construction, validation, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, H3C offers various product delivery forms, such as liquid-cooled servers/switches, whole cabinet liquid cooling systems, and complete liquid-cooled data center solutions to meet diverse user needs. These innovative technologies enhance data center energy efficiency and propel the advancement of green technology.

"AI for ALL": Empowering Various Industries to Jointly Shape a Digital Future

During the exhibition, H3C showcased customized solutions across sectors such as healthcare, retail, telecom, and education. In smart healthcare, H3C offers cloud-managed network solutions specifically designed for SMEs, enabling intuitive and rapid deployment, effectively boosting operational efficiency and reducing management complexity. In smart retail, H3C, in close collaboration with Hanshow Technology, launched AI-era unmanned stores, delivering a novel intelligent shopping experience for consumers. In the telecom sector, H3C demonstrated three major solutions: enterprise branches, unified O&M management for heterogeneous resources, and cloud data center capabilities. These solutions have been successfully applied in significant international projects such as Pakistan's leading telecom operator, Zong, and the UAE's largest telco, Etisalat, demonstrating H3C's competitive edge and practical experience in global markets.

During the event, H3C also signed strategic MoUs with seven global clients and partners, marking a commitment to deepening cooperation worldwide, jointly exploring new opportunities in the intelligent era, and assisting industry clients in accelerating intelligent upgrades.

Seamless collaboration across distances, H3C leads the industry with global excellence. Committed to "Dedication, For A Smarter Future," H3C deepens its "AI + Ecosystem" global layout, accelerating technological innovation and ecosystem collaboration. Together, this drives the high-quality, sustainable development of the digital economy and supports the vision of inclusive digitalization, shaping a vibrant blueprint for the digital future.

