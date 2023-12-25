Arabian-Alesaar to Digitise its Commercial Real Estate Operations with Yardi's End-to-End Solution

Riyadh-based shopping mall owner and operator will implement Yardi's cloud solution to manage its growing portfolio across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabian-Alesaar, a renowned Saudi company and a leading owner and operator of shopping malls, will utilise Yardi Voyager® to unite its commercial projects, boost business growth and enhance customer experience.

Arabian-Alesaar will oversee its commercial portfolio, including Al Shubaily Grand Mall in Khobar, with Yardi's unified property management solution. The connected software will enable the company to save time, drive efficiency and address complexities ranging from accounting to tenant management so it can focus on growth and customer service.

"With Yardi's end-to-end platform, we have at our disposal a smooth and effective solution to streamline and optimise our commercial operations," said Eng. Saud Khalid AlShubaily, CEO for Arabian-Alesaar. "This collaboration will empower us to improve operational efficiency, elevate the quality of our services and attract both local and international investments."

"The Yardi platform provides Arabian-Alesaar with a scalable solution, allowing them to strategise for future growth and evolving requirements," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and general manager of international for Yardi®. "We are excited to be working with Arabian-Alesaar on its ongoing expansion across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and look forward to helping them reach their operational goals."

About Arabian-Alesaar

Arabian-Alesaar, a prestigious Saudi Company, aims to maintain its position as a top provider and operator of shopping malls in the future. By employing modern and distinctive approaches, it strives to deliver exceptional experiences for tenants and customers by setting new standards in shopping that merge contemporary elements with future demands. For more information, visit Arabian-Alesaar.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

