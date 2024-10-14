BC.GAME 1st Brand Event Untamed Moments will Kick-off in Dubai during Blockchain Life 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Blockchain Life 2024 Kickoff Party, Untamed Moments organized by BC.GAME, will set the stage for an exciting month of blockchain events in Dubai. On 20th October 2024, partygoers will gather at 1OAK, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, for a night filled with electrifying performances from DJ Soda, and DJ Yuto with special guests appearances from Jason Derulo and Lil Pump.

Dubai is buzzing with major events such as the Future Blockchain Summit, Gitex Global, and Binance Blockchain Week throughout October. The brand event Untamed Moments will be the perfect launchpad, welcoming industry professionals, enthusiasts, and top influencers, including Eljaboom, to network and celebrate the future of blockchain technology.

In addition to world-class entertainment, the party will feature fun games with fantastic prizes, including the chance to win an iPhone 16, Samsung Flip 6, Marshall speakers, and JBL headphones.

Entry is free, with food and drinks provided. Registration begins at 8:30 PM, with the party starting at 9:00 PM and continuing until 1:00 AM. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable night—register now.

Besides this incredible event, BC Games will also collaborate with 13Desk as their Games and Entertainment Partner to elevate the 13Desk Meet Up experience, which has already taken place in multiple countries, forming a resources hub for the entire Web3 community.

Moreover, BC.GAME continues to lead the crypto gaming sector with initiatives like the $BC Mining Rush. The event underscores the platform's dedication to providing engaging and rewarding opportunities for its community, while introducing new users to the expanding world of crypto gaming. The $BC Mining Rush promises to be a landmark event in the crypto world, offering an unparalleled opportunity for participants to increase their portfolios with rewards.

About BC.GAME

BC.GAME is a leading online gaming platform offering a wide range of games and sports betting opportunities. Known for its user-friendly interface, robust security, and commitment to innovation, BC.GAME continues to be a top choice for crypto enthusiasts worldwide. With exciting events like the $BC Mining Rush, BC.GAME provides unparalleled opportunities for both gaming and earning within the crypto ecosystem.

For more information, users can follow BC.GAME on Twitter at @BCGameOfficia l.

