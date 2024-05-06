Biogénesis Bagó and ACSAD working together to improve livestock productivity in the Middle East

With the goal of improving animal productivity, Biogénesis Bagó signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Arab Centre for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biogénesis Bagó and the Arab Centre for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands (ACSAD) signed an agreement to improve livestock productivity and strengthen their immunity to infectious diseases, which continue to significantly affect countries around the world.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Nasr Al-Din Obaid, Director General of ACSAD and the CEO of Biogenesis Bagé, Mr. Esteban Turic. During the event the Ministers of Agriculture of Jordan, Mr. Khaled Hanifat, and Lebanon, Mr. Abbas Al-Haj Hassan, as well as Daniel Helou, Biogénesis Bagó's Regional Director for MENA and Central Asia were also present. This agreement is key in promoting joint efforts that allow the region's authorities to make available scientific and quality solutions to improve the productive and reproductive indexes of their countries.

"We are proud to be able to collaborate with ACSAD in addressing the challenges faced by producers in arid zones and desert lands," said Turic. "Fortunately, we have a product portfolio and international experience that allow us to work together to bring value to the region," added the CEO of Biogénesis Bagó.

Thus, Biogénesis Bagó, the global biotechnology company specialized in the development, production and commercialization of solutions for animal health and productivity, continues to strengthen its presence and commitment to the productive development of the region, providing advice and making available its products and services.

About Biogénesis Bagó: A global biotechnology company that leads in the health, productivity, and animal welfare sector. The company develops, produces, and markets world-class products for the protection of countries' health statuses and plays a key role in the prevention of zoonotic diseases, as well as in food production safety. It is a reference for the prevention and control of foot-and-mouth disease and one of the main producers of the canine rabies vaccine, being able to respond to health emergencies immediately anywhere in the world.

