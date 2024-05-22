Bumrungrad International Hospital Achieves GHA Accreditation with "Excellence," Demonstrating its Global Leadership Position in Medical Tourism

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumrungrad International Hospital recently earned its third Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) "Accreditation with Excellence," scoring 100% across all criteria measuring the quality of care delivered to medical tourists. Bumrungrad International Hospital was proud to be the first hospital outside of the United States to receive this accreditation, as it demonstrates its commitment to leadership in the field of medical tourism.

Located in Bangkok, Thailand, Bumrungrad is an internationally accredited, multi-specialty hospital, caring for over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries annually. Additionally, Bumrungrad International Hospital has been a global pioneer in providing world-class healthcare services and international patient support for over four decades.

Artirat Charukitpipat, Ph.D., CEO of Bumrungrad International Hospital, stated, "Bumrungrad International Hospital has been a trusted leader in international medical tourism for over four decades. We care for patients from all over the world, as our patients come from over 190 countries. We are proud to have successfully earned our third GHA accreditation with "Excellence," which reflects our aim to advance our standards of healthcare quality and safety in delivering patient care — all of which strengthens our, and Thailand's, competitive position in the medical tourism market."

Chatchai Yachantha, Ph.D., Chief Patient Experience Officer of Bumrungrad International Hospital, added, "Since 2017, when we first received GHA Accreditation with Excellence, we have been focused on continuous improvement of our treatment standards to ensure patients always receive a positive experience. We do so by delivering care in a warm and generous manner to help our patients feel as comfortable as they would at home. Receiving a score of 100% on all criteria during the GHA evaluation process this year is proof of the dedication and diligence of our care teams in providing patient-centered care — in accordance with the Bumrungrad Way and international standards of care. This demonstrates the success of our strong organizational culture, which is passed on from generation to generation, and is an important strength needed to carry our mission into the future."

GHA is dedicated to enhancing healthcare quality and safety in the medical tourism and health tourism industries. Through its accreditation , certification , training , development and optimization and advisory services , GHA promotes transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement. Through its rigorous standards and evaluation process, GHA Accreditation ensures that accredited facilities meet or exceed international benchmarks for quality and safety.

Renée-Marie Stephano, J.D., CEO of GHA, commended Bumrungrad International Hospital for its unwavering commitment to excellence and patient-centered care. "Bumrungrad International Hospital's achievement of GHA Accreditation with Excellence demonstrates its leadership and dedication to providing the highest standards of care to international patients," Ms. Stephano remarked. "The patient experience is a crucial factor that showcases the capabilities and competence of healthcare providers. The more a patient trusts a provider, the more loyal they will be to that provider. GHA accreditation with 'Excellence' helps providers increase patient confidence while also highlighting which providers are most capable of being responsive to the needs and expectations of current medical tourists."

Ms. Stephano continued, "I want to congratulate Dr. Artirat, senior leadership, physicians, nurses, and frontline staff for the amazing work you do and for the compassionate care you provide to each and every one of your patients. By prioritizing quality and safety, Bumrungrad continues to set the standard for excellence in medical travel services."

GHA Accreditation not only enhances patient experiences but also elevates organizations' visibility within the global healthcare landscape, facilitating access to quality care for pediatric medical travelers worldwide. To raise awareness of the significance of GHA accreditation in enhancing safety and the patient experience, Global Healthcare Accreditation has initiated a comprehensive multilingual consumer and buyer marketing campaign, available in Arabic, English, Spanish, and other languages. The campaign aims to educate the market about the substantial benefits of selecting hospitals that have achieved GHA accreditation for their medical travel programs.

Bumrungrad International Hospital provides safe and efficacious care to its patients through the process of continuous improvement. Patients can be confident that the hospital will deliver the highest quality care that meets or exceeds international standards of patient safety.

About Bumrungrad International Hospital

Founded in 1980, Bumrungrad International Hospital is a leading healthcare institution located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. Renowned for its world-class medical services, Bumrungrad offers comprehensive care across more than 70 medical specialties. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Bumrungrad International Hospital continues to set the standard for quality healthcare in Southeast Asia and beyond. For more information, please visit www.bumrungrad.com.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

At GHA, we're more than an accreditation body—we're strategic partners committed to enhancing patient experiences and global healthcare practices. Our expertise, drawn from leading accreditation agencies, healthcare pioneers, and top-tier medical travel industry executives ensures tailored solutions for governments, healthcare providers and other industry stakeholders worldwide.

With a mission to elevate healthcare standards globally, we bridge gaps in medical tourism, healthcare services, hospitality and wellness, fostering excellence and trust in every patient journey. Our impact is seen in increased patient volumes, higher satisfaction scores, and overall enhancement of your business strategy.

