Dubai Internet City and India's Nasscom enter strategic partnership for global innovation at world's largest tech event

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Internet City, the region's leading technology hub has entered a strategic partnership with India's National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) to drive technological innovation and foster cross-border talent development on the sidelines of GITEX Global, being held at Dubai World Trade Centre until 18 October.

Dubai Internet City x Nasscom

Dubai Internet City, one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 vibrant sector-specific business districts in the city, will offer support and guidance to Nasscom members navigating the process of establishing a presence within its business community, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience to start and set up business operations.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, witnessed the signing of the partnership agreement which outlines a framework for technology transfer and investment to create growth and expansion avenues for companies in both markets.

"Our partnership with Nasscom empowers the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators to build upon the UAE's and India's shared success story," said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group PJSC and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. "Dubai Internet City's collaboration with Nasscom is a testament to the legacy and uniquely entrepreneurial spirit that has defined bilateral ties between both our nations over five decades. This partnership will facilitate knowledge sharing and provide access to Dubai's dynamic technology ecosystem, enriched by visionary roadmaps such as Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'."

Shivendra Singh, Vice President and Head of Global Trade at Nasscom, said: "This agreement is a pivotal step in accelerating market access for Indian tech companies in the Middle East, a region we view as a critical growth driver for our industry. Our strategic partnership with Dubai Internet City will fast-track go-to-market strategies, enabling our members to scale rapidly, seize new opportunities, and drive transformative growth. The Middle East's dynamic ecosystem offers immense potential for innovation, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to harnessing that potential and building a strong foundation for future success."

The strategic partnership offers a range of benefits to Nasscom member companies looking to expand their presence, including collaboration opportunities with Dubai Internet City's vibrant community of more than 3,500 customers, including multinational corporations, start-ups, Fortune 500 companies, and tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia, in addition to more than 29,000 professionals.

Acknowledging the power of a globally connected technology ecosystem, Dubai Internet City and Nasscom, India's premier trade body for the technology industry with more than 3,000 member companies, will explore opportunities to support joint research and development projects to drive innovation and create globally impactful technological solutions. Nasscom's business community will also receive access to Dubai Internet City's workshops, as well as the world-class D/Quarters co-working spaces by TECOM Group at the heart of Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City.

The strategic partnership was agreed during GITEX Global, the world's largest technology event where Dubai Internet City is participating as Knowledge Partner to showcase industry champions that are shaping the future through AI-led innovation.

Dubai Internet City is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business destinations, which also includes Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Outsource City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai's status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 11,000 customers and more than 124,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts' community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, 'axs', which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry-specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the 'GoFreelance' package serves freelancers.

For more information, please visit www.tecomgroup.ae.

About Nasscom

Nasscom represents the voice of over $250 billion technology industry in India with the vision to establish the nation as the world's leading technology ecosystem. Boasting a diverse and influential community of over 3000 member companies our network spans the entire spectrum of the industry from DeepTech and AI start-ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by our vision, our strategic imperatives are to accelerate skilling at scale for future-ready talent, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with a focus on Trust, and Innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

For more details visit our website www.nasscom.in or write to us at [email protected].

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534542/Dubai_Internet_City_x_Nasscom.jpg