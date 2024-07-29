Explore Safari Full of Wonders, Taman Safari Indonesia Offers Unforgettable Experiences for Saudi Arabian Tourists

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taman Safari Indonesia, a world-class recreation park and conservation site located in six locations and two resorts across Indonesia, is bringing Indonesia to the heart of the Middle East, specifically to two cities in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh on 28 July 2024 and Jeddah on 30 July 2024. Saudi Arabia is targeted due to its steady visits to Indonesia. In 2023, the number of tourists from the Middle East reached 68% of the pre-pandemic figures of 2019. Saudi Arabia also has direct flights to several cities in Indonesia, prompting the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy to target 139,842 Saudi visitors in 2024.

Let's Go Safari!

"Saudi Arabian tourists tend to travel in large family groups with strong purchasing power and a preference for luxurious and comfortable travel experiences. They seek destinations that offer natural beauty, comfort, and ease of worship. Therefore, Taman Safari Indonesia is the main destination offered," said Alexander Zulkarnain, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Taman Safari Indonesia.

TSI Bogor showcases wildlife in natural habitats with family-friendly facilities, making it an ideal choice for Saudi tourists. TSI Bali combines safari experiences with rich culture and beautiful beaches, enhanced by the new Varuna attraction. TSI Solo presents the charm of Javanese history and culture with family-friendly facilities. TSI Batang offers serene natural beauty, perfect for large families seeking peace. TSI Prigen offers a safari experience with mountain views and modern facilities, making it a favorite destination for comfort and enjoyment.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy targets 139,842 Saudi visitors in 2024. "To achieve the target of Saudi tourists, we have implemented various strategic efforts and collaborations, including with Emirates Airline. Additionally, this activity takes advantage of the momentum after the 2024 Hajj season," said Cecep Rukendi, Director of Regional Tourism Marketing II, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy.

With a comprehensive strategy and the support of the Indonesian government, Taman Safari Indonesia believes it can increase the number of Saudi visitors, expand market share, and enhance brand awareness among the Saudi Arabian public. This will have a positive impact on Indonesian tourism and strengthen Taman Safari Indonesia's position as a top tourist destination for Saudi Arabian tourists.

For more information, please visit the official website at www.tamansafari.com.

Media Contacts:

Alexander Zulkarnain

Senior Vice President, Marketing, Taman Safari Indonesia Group

Phone : +62 812-8382-5663

Email : [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470635/Let_s_Go_Safari.jpg