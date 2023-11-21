German National Tourist Office, GCC and Wego Join Forces to Showcase Magical Winter Experiences in Germany

Over 1.5 million searches from MENA to Germany in 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in MENA (Middle East and North Africa), and the German National Tourist Office, GCC are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to bring forth the wonders of Germany's winter season to the MENA audience and encourage travellers to explore its enchanting destinations.

In 2023, Wego observed an impressive influx of travel interest from the MENA region to Germany, with approximately 1.5 million searches registered. The surge in travel searches is a testament to the popularity of Germany as a travel destination among individuals from the Middle East and North Africa.

The campaign is designed to inspire travellers to embrace the magic of Germany's winter season, underscoring the authenticity of its experiences. Through a series of meticulously curated content, travellers will be transported into the heart of winter festivities, offering a glimpse into the world of German traditions.

Commenting on the partnership, Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer, at Wego, said: "Germany's winter season is a hidden gem, and we are thrilled to partner with the German National Tourist Office, GCC to unveil this splendid destination to our users. The number of searches on our platform signify a robust interest in exploring the wonders of Germany. Wego is thrilled to play a part in facilitating these travel aspirations and enabling travellers from the MENA region to embark on unforgettable journeys to Germany."

Germany, often celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, is equally captivating during the winter months. With its snow-blanketed landscapes, charming Christmas markets, and a host of winter activities, it offers a unique blend of traditions and modern-day festivities. Travellers can revel in the beauty of Christmas markets, indulge in delightful culinary experiences, and explore picture-perfect towns adorned in twinkling lights.

Yamina Sofo, Director of Marketing & Sales Office Gulf Countries at the GNTO, GCC, commented: "Germany is renowned for its winter activities that enhance the festive celebrations with a touch of magic. Whether it's Christmas markets, winter sports, or traditional gatherings, we ensure that the celebrations are memorable for everyone, particularly for tourists. Throughout the year, Germany remains an appealing destination for GCC travellers, and we strive to offer them the best festive experience through a variety of exciting activities."

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany's positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB's primary strategic areas of action are:

Developing evidence-based action plans on the basis of targeted market research and ongoing analysis of market-specific customer demand (Sinus milieus).

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation:

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry's open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 25 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

