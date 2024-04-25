Wego and Tourism Authority of Thailand Partner for The Fourth Consecutive Year, Showcasing the Beauty of Thailand

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for the fourth consecutive year, showcasing the unparalleled beauty and charm of Thailand as a premier travel destination.

Building upon the success of their previous collaborations, Wego and the Tourism Authority of Thailand are once again teaming up to promote Thailand's diverse attractions, rich culture, and breathtaking landscapes to travelers worldwide. Through this strategic partnership, Wego aims to inspire travelers to explore the wonders of Thailand and experience its unique blend of tradition and modernity.

Over the past campaigns, Wego and the Tourism Authority of Thailand have successfully amplified Thailand's appeal as a top travel destination, reaching millions of travelers and driving significant interest in visiting the country. From its pristine beaches and vibrant cities to its lush jungles and cultural heritage sites, Thailand offers an array of experiences that cater to every traveler's preferences.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand for the fourth consecutive campaign," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer, Wego. "Thailand is a beloved destination for travelers worldwide, and we are committed to showcasing its beauty and diversity through our platform. Together with the Thailand Tourism Board, we look forward to inspiring even more travelers to explore all that Thailand has to offer."

The success of the previous campaigns underscores the effectiveness of Wego and the Thailand Tourism Board's collaborative efforts in promoting Thailand as a must-visit destination. By leveraging Wego's extensive reach and innovative marketing capabilities, the partnership aims to further elevate Thailand's profile and attract more travelers to experience the magic of the Land of Smiles.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Wego for the fourth campaign," said Mr. Chaiwat Tamthai, Director of TAT Dubai office. "Thailand offers an unparalleled travel experience, from its stunning beaches and vibrant cities to its rich cultural heritage. Through our collaboration with Wego, we are excited to showcase the beauty of Thailand to travelers in the MENA region and invite them to discover the wonders of our country."

As travelers seek unforgettable experiences and breathtaking landscapes, Wego and the Tourism Authority of Thailand are committed to showcasing Thailand's unique charm and allure, inviting travelers to embark on an unforgettable journey to this enchanting destination.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

