Huawei Cloud Stack Interprets Its National Government Cloud Reference Architecture, Helping Global Governments Thrive on the Cloud

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, the Huawei Cloud Stack Roundtable for Global Government CIOs, with the theme, "Dive into Cloud and Thrive with Intelligence", was held. Digital economy leaders from 20 countries in Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, Central Asia, and Latin America convened to share their digital visions and successful experiences running government services on the cloud. Shang Haifeng, the CEO of Huawei Mainframe Modernization BU and President of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, and Wind Li, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Global Public BU, attended the roundtable and delivered speeches.

Awards ceremony

Digital technologies are propelling global development. More than 170 countries have launched digital development strategies, and over 50 countries have initiated AI strategies. Top authorities of many countries have realized the importance of digital transformation. Shang Haifeng, CEO of Huawei Mainframe Modernization BU and President of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, emphasized, "Huawei Cloud is at the forefront of global digitalization. We have delivered more than 800 government cloud projects across more than 120 countries and regions. Huawei Cloud Stack is dedicated to supporting the digital future of nations and driving intelligent transformation of government and enterprise customers with innovative technologies and solutions like AI and the national government cloud solution."

At the forum, Wind Li, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Global Public BU, stated that Huawei's innovative technologies and solutions are continuously driving more efficient public services and transforming government service models, contributing to the high-quality development of the digital economy. He emphasized: "Diving into cloud is not just technological advancement; it is also a key force in innovating government service models and propelling the development of the digital economy. With these emerging technologies, the experience of public services, the efficiency of government collaboration, and the precision of government governance will be comprehensively enhanced, providing strong support for the sustainable development of the economy and society."

As many countries are pushing forwards cloud native adoption, building secure, compliant, and efficient government clouds to accelerate innovation remains a significant challenge. Drawing on extensive experience, Huawei Cloud Stack provides a national government cloud reference architecture for three types of clouds: security clouds, government clouds, and public clouds. Hu Hang, General Manager for International Business of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, interpreted the reference architecture, saying, "Huawei Cloud Stack, with its trusted cloud infrastructure, data-AI convergency platform, and AI-Native cloud, forges a core cloud foundation for the Huawei National Cloud 2.0 solution. Deployed on-premises, we provide over 120 essential cloud services and more than 40 scenario-specific solutions to help governments achieve their national digital visions faster."

Hu Hang also announced the official launch of Huawei Cloud Stack's Government Leap Program where three major leaps are involved:

Scenario leap: Huawei will work with customers and partners to create over 10 scenario-specific benchmarks centered around data governance, disaster recovery, cloud security, and AI and drive the modernization of government applications.

Migration leap: Huawei will offer free virtualization migration tools, covering 500+ mainstream operating systems. They will provide exclusive business incentives for the first 50 customers migrating to Huawei Cloud Stack.

Industry leap: Huawei will help customers create more than 100 industry benchmarks to improve their industry influence. They will also collaborate with customers on the publication of white papers to showcase industry-leading practices and promote industry development.

Wongkot Vijacksungsithi, Senior Executive Vice President of National Telecom (NT) in Thailand, detailed the Thailand government's journey with the "Cloud First" national initiative, highlighting strategic collaboration with Huawei Cloud Stack. Together, they established a national cloud data center that serves as a unified platform for 205 government departments, significantly enhancing service delivery and resource management efficiency. Leveraging Huawei Cloud Stack, the Government Data Center and Cloud (GDCC) system operated by NT now manages cloud resources flexibly and efficiently, propelling the Thailand's digital government transformation. This saves them THB800 million in annual operational costs for digital infrastructure.

At the roundtable, Kelvin Kibiwott Kiprop, CIO of KoTDA, outlined the digital strategy for Konza Smart City, emphasizing that cloud and AI are pivotal to smart city evolution. In a strategic alliance with Huawei Cloud Stack, Konza has established Kenya's first Tier-3 cloud data center, facilitating the cloud migration of over 70 core government and enterprise applications in Konza. Looking ahead, Konza is set to intensify its partnership with Huawei Cloud by developing more digital services like a smart customer service and intelligent government OA system. These initiatives aim to address user needs across diverse scenarios and drive forward Kenya's digital economy.

Since 2024, Huawei has initiated the "Leap2Cloud" initiative, inviting global government and enterprise customers to dive into cloud and unlock its vast potential. Throughout this journey, many pioneering government customers have collaborated with Huawei to innovate on the cloud, improving public services, fostering economic growth, and refining governance. At this roundtable, Huawei Cloud honored these pioneers with the "Leap2Cloud Distinguished Government Innovation Pioneer Awards", expressing the gratitude for their enduring support and trust. Huawei Cloud looks forward to scaling new heights of innovation together with the partners in the future.

With innovative technologies and numerous industry-specific solutions, Huawei Cloud Stack provides a preferred hybrid cloud for more than 5,500 government and enterprise customers around the world. Moving forward, Huawei Cloud remains committed to promoting global digital transformation and driving the digital economy's quality growth with cutting-edge tech and superior services.

