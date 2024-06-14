Jereh Group Establishes Middle East Equipment Manufacturing Hub in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone

DUBAI, UAE, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, in Dubai, UAE, Jereh Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the most influential free trade zone in the Middle East. Jereh will officially establish its presence in Jafza to construct a high-end oil and gas equipment manufacturing base that integrates production, procurement, logistics, and services. This base will serve the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia regions, significantly boosting its influence in the global oil and gas industry.

Signing Ceremony of Jereh Group and Jafza

The signing ceremony was attended by Jereh's Executive Vice President, Li Weibin, along with representatives from Jafza, where both parties exchanged commemorative gifts. Li stated, "The Middle East is the core market of the global oil and gas industry. Jereh looks forward to being closer to our customers and partners through this equipment manufacturing base, providing more rapid services to the Middle East market, contributing to the oil and gas development in the region, and fostering long-term stable development of the company."

Jebel Ali Free Zone, located in Dubai, is the commercial, financial, and trade center of the Middle East, boasting an unparalleled geographical location. It is closely connected with Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, forming one of the world's leading sea-air distribution centers. By choosing to establish its equipment manufacturing base here, Jereh aims to be closer to its customers, improve communication efficiency, shorten delivery times, and provide higher-quality services.

Jereh has accumulated extensive experience in high-end oil and gas equipment manufacturing, oil and gas well drilling and completion services, and oil and gas field surface engineering construction. The company has actively participated in oil and gas development projects in the Middle East and established long-term partnerships with international oil giants such as Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. Recently, Jereh also preliminarily signed a development agreement for the second-largest gas field in Iraq – the Mansuria gas field – with the Iraqi Midland Oil Company.

The construction of this equipment manufacturing base in the Middle East is a vital component of Jereh's international development strategy. Jereh will continue to adhere to localized operation concepts, comply with local policies and regulations. At the same time, Jereh is actively establishing closer partnerships with local companies to jointly promote the development of the oil and gas industry in the Middle East.

