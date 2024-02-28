More Extensive, More Timely, More Professional--AI Simultaneous Interpretation Breaks the Boundaries of Conference Communication.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For far too long, cross-language communication has relied heavily on laborious manual simultaneous interpretation. However, we are currently witnessing a groundbreaking revolution in intelligent translation. With the support of AI technology, intelligent translation has transcended the limitations of lacking logical coherence, focus, and precision, making way for a novel standard of simultaneous interpretation that places immense emphasis on accuracy and promptness. AI interpretation, with its unwavering accuracy, timeliness, and consummate professionalism, dismantles language barriers, offering users an unparalleled avenue for cross-cultural interaction. Users can now surpass the shackles of language constraints, instantly accessing information through the capabilities of intelligent interpretation, thus ushering in a transformative era defined by "popularized simultaneous interpretation".

WechatIMG744

As a leading AI technology company in the Asia-Pacific region, iFLYTEK continues to accumulate and seek breakthroughs in speech intelligence technology. At this year's MWC, iFLYTEK launched its groundbreaking product, the "iFLYTEK Multilingual Simultaneous Interpretation System", integrating advanced technologies tailored for cross-language conference scenarios. This solution, based on advanced speech transcription, machine translation, and speech synthesis technologies, enables real-time speech subtitles, on-site interview transcripts, and international conference interpretation. It is widely applicable in business, government, medical, and other fields of conference scenarios.

Multilingual translation, timely and secure: iFLYTEK's simultaneous interpretation system supports eight languages including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, German, and Arabic. It offers simultaneous interpretation in multiple languages in real-time, ensuring timely and accurate translation. With an integrated hardware and software solution, it can adapt to various scenarios such as online and offline conferences, live broadcasts, etc. Additionally, all product data is stored locally, ensuring the highest level of conference information security.

Full Translation Coverage, Wide Audience Reach: iFLYTEK's AI simultaneous interpretation system displays translation results in real-time on large screens, enabling all attendees to grasp the conference information instantly. This breaks through the limitations of traditional manual interpretation services, which could only serve a small portion of attendees, making simultaneous interpretation services accessible to all participants.

End-to-End Assurance, Easier Conferences: In professional conference scenarios such as medical and technology conferences, iFLYTEK's simultaneous interpretation system ensures accurate translation. Our simultaneous interpretation system also provides a full range of conference service guarantees, tailored to professional vertical industries. We offer a complete set of services including pre-conference machine learning, real-time proofreading during the conference, and post-conference record sharing, ensuring professional and seamless communication of conference information.

Currently, iFLYTEK's simultaneous interpretation system has been deployed at events such as Budapest World Championships and the Winter Olympic Games, playing a vital role in these gatherings and injecting greater vitality into meetings and exchanges worldwide. As we forge ahead, we eagerly anticipate the increasing participation of additional partners in embracing the AI simultaneous interpretation trend, thus collectively reaping the rewards of AI technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349920/WechatIMG744.jpg