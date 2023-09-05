Newgen Recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation 2023 Report

NEW DELHI, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that Newgen's accounts payable solution is recognized in the Gartner "Market Guide for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation 2023 Report." This report assists CFOs, controllers, and business leaders in identifying the most effective and cost-efficient invoice automation solutions.

Newgen's Accounts Payable Solution , built on NewgenONE—a low code platform—is designed to give a tight control over cash management and working capital management. The solution streamlines the complete process, from omnichannel invoice capture, extraction, validation, payment processing to posting to ERP & archiving the Invoice document. The solution automates SOPs of finance processes from start to end, improves process performance, enhances SLAs, and creates a frictionless experience for users & vendors.

"We are delighted with this recognition, and we believe it certainly reinforces our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers on a continuous basis. At Newgen, we are committed to transforming the finance and accounts function by understanding the unique needs and expectations of finance, vendors, and other stakeholders. Our rich experience of over 30 years in invoice processing helps organizations cover their legacy to modern expectations being met and act as a launch pad for business inclusive strategies," said Runki Goswami, VP, Marketing, Newgen Software.

To access the complete report, read the Market Guide for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Solutions.

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

