OKX's Global Ambassador Jack Grealish Launches 'my fabric' Global Campaign

Manchester City midfielder, after re-signing with OKX as a global ambassador, will participate in an exclusive initiative and brand campaign to further engage fans

MANCHESTER, England, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, today announced an extension of its agreement with Manchester City player Jack Grealish as a global brand ambassador. The agreement between the midfielder and OKX, which is also Manchester City's Official Sleeve Partner, will see Grealish participate in exclusive initiatives designed to further engage fans, starting with the 'my fabric' campaign , which launched today.

The 'my fabric' campaign delves into the personal journey of OKX ambassadors like Grealish, highlighting the hard work, determination and challenges he has overcome in his pursuit of greatness. In the coming weeks and months, OKX will continue to expand the campaign featuring other soon-to-be-announced ambassadors across online and social platforms.

OKX's Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "Sport captivates us because we identify with the emotional triumph and heartbreak of competition. As a brand, we feel we're most valuable to fans when we can use our platform to give them unique insight and access to their favourite athletes. That's why we're proud to launch the new 'my fabric' campaign, which shows how each arrived at the pinnacle of their sport."

Jack Grealish said: "I'm very excited to continue my partnership with OKX as they develop more great experiences for our fans around the world. In the 'my fabric' campaign, I enjoyed sharing details about my journey as a footballer and talked about overcoming some challenges I've faced. I hope that by sharing my experience, I'll be able to inspire our fans to achieve their own goals as well."

OKX's partnership with Manchester City began in March 2022, then expanded in July 2022 when OKX became the Club's Official Training Kit Partner for the 2022/23 season. In June 2023, OKX was named the Club's Official Sleeve Partner in a new multi-year agreement. Last year, the partnership helped introduce the brand to millions of football fans around the world through innovative Web3 experiences like the OKX Collective , through which fans got up-close-and-personal with Manchester City players including Jack Grealish.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



