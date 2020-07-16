Openbravo Releases Openbravo Store With an Enriched Functional Scope for Retailers to Better Navigate the COVID-19 Imposed Challenges

BARCELONA, Spain, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo, a global cloud-based omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative commerce, today announced a new release of the Openbravo Store, its cloud-based multi-store management solution for retailers, which is now available with enhanced product capabilities and offered with a pay-per-use subscription model for new customers globally.

With safety and protection growing to now be as important as price, location or assortment in influencing purchasing decisions, Openbravo Store offers retailers the possibility to enable the type of safer and more convenient in-store experiences customers will value, while preparing stores to become real omnichannel hubs.

On the store floor, Openbravo Store extends its stylish mobile-enabled point of sale solution with enhanced CRM, clienteling and loyalty management capabilities, which include easy access to information like customer personal data, order history and buying behavior data, and the possibility of enrolling customers into various loyalty programs. Recommendations on products, services and promotions for more personalized experiences are also available.

Low-touch shopping scenarios like store and curbside pick-up orders, drive-up orders or mobile payments have rapidly become very relevant for physical store retailers and are facilitated by Openbravo Store thanks, for example, to its certified connector with Adyen. Retailers can adopt mobile POS or self-service terminals that provide faster checkout experiences and thus reduce waiting times, which is particularly important when stores face occupancy limitations.

Combined with other functions such as an improved intuitive and easy to use order preparation functionality, rich mobile-enabled in-store inventory management and seamless integration with Openbravo OMS, Openbravo Store ensures stores are well prepared to act as real omnichannel hubs and to effectively support a variety of omnichannel scenarios like BOPIS, which is fast becoming the delivery method of choice as consumers become more familiar with its ease and convenience.

All this is possible while gaining greater IT agility and saving hardware costs, thanks to Openbravo's cloud-based deployment model that dispenses with local in-store servers, since Openbravo Store uses an offline resistant technology that ensures sales are uninterrupted in the event of connectivity issues. The web POS component also imposes very limited technical requirements for the POS terminals, which opens the possibility of reusing existing hardware or adopting new low-cost devices, thus enabling retailers and brands to lower their initial investment.

Openbravo Store is offered both as a separate software subscription and as part of the recently announced Openbravo Unified Commerce Hub, which was launched together with Adyen and is offered using a pay-per-use subscription model. This offers better protection for retailers in case of new lockdown periods during which their stores may have to temporarily close again. The pay-per-use subscription model offers the possibility to start with a reduced subscription entry point per store and it avoids retailers having to keep paying their subscription for Openbravo Store in case of future periods of confinement when the activity in the stores has to be completely stopped.

"Despite the terrible situation caused by COVID-19, in retailing we've seen clearly how its impact has not been the same for all brands. In fact, it's been very interesting to see how the role that physical stores played for each retailer made all the difference to their business. Openbravo Store equips retailers with the right tools to evolve the role of their stores, by supporting new shopping scenarios and preparing them for omnichannel, while providing better financial protection for retailers in the case of new lockdown periods thanks to new subscription options that ensure retailers only pay for the actual use they make of our software." said Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo.

About Openbravo

Openbravo offers the cloud-based omnichannel software platform of choice by retail and restaurant chains seeking to accelerate innovation and omnichannel execution. Its flexible technology allows to achieve greater agility and innovation, with lower IT costs, for more differentiated and personalized customer experiences across all channels, through key capabilities such as a mobile POS, CRM & Clienteling, an OMS solution, price and discount management, mobile inventory or connectors with solutions such as SAP or Magento. Leading international brands such as BUT, Decathlon, Groupe Rand, Rubaiyat, Sharaf DG and Toys "R" Us Iberia prefer Openbravo which today counts over 18,000 back office users and 60,000 POS. Visit www.openbravo.com to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703504/Openbravo_Logo.jpg

Contact: Xavier Places, Marketing Director, +34 607 676 568, [email protected]

SOURCE Openbravo