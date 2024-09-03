An attraction that provides year-round tropical vibes for guests wanting to relax and escape the everyday

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), part of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, today announced a new partnership with Flow House—by FlowRider, Inc.—an exciting entertainment venue pioneering the fusion of flow boarding (a surf/board sport experience), food and beverage, retail, and events. As part of the partnership, SEVEN will bring FlowHouse to three entertainment destinations across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar.

SAUDI ENTERTAINMENT VENTURES (SEVEN) SIGNS LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH FLOWRIDER, INC. TO BRING PIONEERING ‘FLOW HOUSE’ ATTRACTIONS TO SEVEN’S ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATIONS ACROSS SAUDI ARABIA

The Flow House concept is centered around FlowRider's world-famous stationary wave technology. Flow House combines indoor surfing fun and tropical-themed entertainment, including an area with live music, an upscale dining experience in a restaurant overlooking the surfing action, and exotic retail in one experience that celebrates the rich heritage of surf culture and serves summer vibes all year long. Offering a unique way to relax, unwind, and break from daily routine, guests can hang out with friends and family and enjoy island beats while entertained by endless flowboarding sessions, high-stakes competitions, and professional flowboarders showing off their skills. The year-round attraction also offers a variety of food and beverage offerings, including plant-based and feel-good food, delicious vegan options, and fresh ingredients.

Damien Latham, Chief Attractions Officer at SEVEN, commented: "Our strategic partnership with FlowRider will bring the Flow House concept to our destinations across the Kingdom. This choice complements our mission of redefining entertainment in Saudi Arabia and elevating its landscape for our guests. It also delivers on our mandate of building an integrated and unprecedented entertainment ecosystem capable of contributing significantly to Saudi Arabia's economic diversification agenda."

Marshall Myrman, President of FlowRider, Inc., added: "Surfing is increasingly growing in popularity across the world, and the best thing about Flow House is that it's just as much fun for surfers as it is for those just looking to relax and unwind. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 enables us to bring our exciting offering to families across the region for the first time. This is nothing like the Kingdom has seen before, and we can't wait for everyone to experience our world-class tropical getaway attraction."

SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations in 14 cities around the Kingdom, which will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment and global partnerships from within the sector.

About Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN):

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), part of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) entity, is mandated to invest in, develop, and operate entertainment destinations and create a sustainable entertainment sector that caters to the needs of everyone in Saudi Arabia, following the highest international standards. SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations that will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences and global partnerships from within the sector. The upcoming projects are located in 14 cities across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jizan, Buraydah, and Tabuk.

About FlowRider, Inc:

FlowRider Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of WhiteWater West Industries, the world's leading provider of aquatic entertainment experiences. With over 200 successful sheet wave installations worldwide, FlowRider has delivered its world-class attractions to some of the world's most recognizable brands and venues, subsequently inventing an entirely new sport of flowboarding. On a mission to bring the joy of riding a wave to anyone, anywhere in the world, FlowRider's latest product innovation, FlowSurf is a natural progression that offers a river surfing experience where riders can experience riding a real surfboard with fins.

