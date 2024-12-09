Temu and Asyad Express in Strategic Partnership to Elevate E-commerce Fulfillment in Oman

The collaboration introduces a new cash-on-delivery option, offering seamless shopping experience to consumers.

MUSCAT, Oman, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the direct-from-factory online marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership with Asyad Express, part of Asyad Group, to enhance delivery service across Oman and improve the fulfillment process for its customers.

This collaboration combines Temu's innovative direct-from-factory business model with Asyad Express's advanced logistics network to offer access to a wide variety of quality products at affordable prices. As part of the alliance, Temu expands its payment methods to include a new cash-on-delivery option, reflecting the company's commitment to providing a seamless shopping experience.

"Temu's mission is to make quality products affordable to more consumers. We aim to deliver a superior customer experience by working with Asyad Express as a local fulfillment partner," a Temu spokesperson said.

Jason Ashbrook, Vice President of Commercial at Asyad Express, added, "We are pleased to collaborate with Temu to provide quality and reliable services to online shoppers in Oman. Together, we aim to ensure customer satisfaction in the delivery and fulfillment process."

Asyad Express is dedicated to providing efficient and reliable global express delivery services. This partnership with Temu aligns with the strategic vision of Asyad Group aiming to reinforce Oman's role as a premier logistics gateway to the GCC and MENA. By leveraging Asyad Express' robust infrastructure and advanced technology, this collaboration will enhance cross-border trade, attract global businesses, and contribute to the economic growth for Oman.

Since launching services in Oman in September 2023, Temu has offered a wide range of products across over 200 categories, from household items to electronics. By connecting customers directly with manufacturers, Temu's model reduces costs and inefficiencies typically seen in traditional retail supply chains. As consumer shopping behaviors continue to evolve, this alliance positions both companies at the forefront of digital retail innovation in one of the world's fastest-growing e-commerce regions.

About Asyad Express

Asyad Express, a subsidiary of the Asyad Group, has established itself as a leader in Oman's logistics sector, specializing in express delivery and e-commerce solutions. It operates an extensive global network, processing, packaging, and shipping thousands of deliveries across 220 destinations, with a wide variety of customer-friendly services available and completing deliveries in just 24-72 hours. Asyad Express' state-of-the-art fulfillment center is equipped with cutting-edge technology, advanced warehousing capabilities, and automated inventory management systems, providing in-house customs clearance for international shipments.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce company that connects consumers with millions of business partners, manufacturers and brands with a mission to enable them to live a better life. Temu is committed to offering affordable products to enable consumers and business partners to realize their dreams in an inclusive environment. Temu began operations in the United States in September 2022 and is now available in more than 80 markets worldwide.

