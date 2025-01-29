Temu and EMX Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate E-Commerce Fulfillment in the United Arab Emirates

Introducing Sea Shipping and PUDO Services to Enhance Affordability, Flexibility, and Convenience for UAE Shoppers

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the direct-from-factory online marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership with EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, to enhance e-commerce fulfillment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and across the Middle East.

Under the partnership, Temu and EMX are expanding the sea shipping capability and introducing PUDO (Pick-Up and Drop-Off) services to ensure a seamless online shopping experience for Temu's growing customers in the region.

Sea Shipping Capability: By managing logistics based on varying shipping needs, Temu can lower costs, ensuring customers enjoy even more affordable pricing. Expanding sea shipping with EMX also enables comprehensive logistics coverage across all Gulf countries, improving accessibility and delivery options for regional customers.

PUDO services: By integrating 7X's PUDO services fulfilled by EMX, Temu provides customers with greater delivery flexibility. With convenient pick-up and drop-off options, customers can leave or retrieve their parcels at times and places of their convenience. This feature also minimizes delivery failures, offering peace of mind to consumers while reducing associated costs, all contributing to more efficient and sustainable logistics operations.

"Temu's mission is to make quality products affordable to consumers of all walks of life. By partnering with reliable fulfillment partners like EMX, we are able to continuously optimize our logistics solutions, broaden product offerings and ensure a convenient and seamless shopping experience for customers," a Temu spokesperson said.

Since launching services in the UAE in September 2023, Temu has rapidly expanded its footprint across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan. Temu offers a diverse range of products across over 200 categories, from household essentials to electronics, catering to the unique needs of consumers in these markets.

"We are excited to partner with Temu to bring our reliable and high-quality delivery services to its online shoppers in the UAE and beyond, driving a strategic transformation in the regional logistics landscape. By leveraging our advanced sea shipping capabilities and scalable PUDO services, together with Temu, we aim to redefine affordability and flexibility in delivery operations, setting a new standard for convenience and customer satisfaction as well as elevating the fast-growing e-commerce fulfillment for the GCC region," said Tariq Al Wahedi, General Manager at EMX.

The partnership is facilitated through MailAmericas. As a gold member of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Advisory Committee, MailAmericas makes full use of its advantages in cross-border e-commerce to facilitate connections between both parties.

Temu is known for pioneering an innovative direct-from-factory model that streamlines the supply chain by eliminating unnecessary layers of intermediaries and their costs, passing on savings to consumers.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce company that connects consumers with millions of business partners, manufacturers and brands with a mission to enable them to live a better life. Temu is committed to offering affordable products to enable consumers and business partners to realize their dreams in an inclusive environment. Temu began operations in the United States in September 2022 and is now available in 90 markets worldwide.

About EMX

EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, delivers bespoke logistics services and last-mile delivery solutions to meet the needs of government, banking, e-commerce, and corporate entities. EMX offers reliable domestic door-to-door delivery services in the UAE while fostering global business connections through its international network. Focused on tailored, efficient, and convenient solutions that empower businesses and bridge distances, EMX ensures a world within reach.

About MailAmericas

MailAmericas is a global logistics company specializing in customized international mail solutions. With over two decades of experience, the company helps postal operators and logistics companies strengthen their delivery capabilities, especially in emerging markets. MailAmericas has become a key player in consolidating international mail for over 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe. Focused on innovation and cutting-edge technology, MailAmericas is dedicated to providing reliable, cost-effective logistics services for eCommerce platforms, sellers, and businesses worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606460/EMX_Visual.jpg