TXOne Networks' New Edge V2 Engine for OT Cybersecurity Delivers Industry's First Capability for Automatic Rule Generation, Enabling Effortless Network Segmentation

At SEMICON Taiwan 2023, TXOne Networks to showcase new Edge V2 engine, industry's first practical solution for cost-effectively defining rules across OT network segments to isolate security breaches and safeguard reliable operations

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a leader in industrial cybersecurity, announced the second generation of its Edge engine for eliminating the spread of operational technology (OT) network infections and safeguarding reliable operations. Edge V2 is the first industry solution to deliver automatic rule generation, enabling effortless network segmentation in complex, large-scale OT environments.

TXOne Networks will showcase its Edge purpose-built OT security appliances leveraging the new V2 engine in Booth P5322 at SEMICON Taiwan 2023, scheduled for September 6-8 in Taipei.

"Our Edge suite of solutions helps to ensure the reliability, safety, and availability of industrial processes and infrastructure by delivering proactive protection of OT assets and eliminating malicious acts during the crucial production stage," said Terence Liu, chief executive officer, TXOne Networks. "The introduction of our unique capability for automatic rule generation in Edge V2 is a breakthrough for semiconductor companies and organizations in sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive and pharmaceuticals. Edge V2 eliminates months of effort in preparing an OT environment for effective network segmentation to keep operations running throughout cybersecurity events."

OT environments often are giant, diverse and flat networks in which a compromise of one device can quickly propagate via an internal network to all other connected devices. Effective network segmentation is the first crucial step to controlling and mitigating the harm of security events. But because each network segment typically is characterized by different applications, software and hardware that work together to accomplish certain OT tasks, it historically has been time-consuming, labor-intensive and prohibitively expensive to define the potentially thousands of rules around what network protocols and signals are allowed to be transmitted across a given segment in the event of a breach.

The Edge v2 engine enables effortless network segmentation via automated rule generation and learning. The TXOne Networks solution learns from the communications traffic passing through an organization's network and generates customized OT-protocol trust lists for that specific infrastructure. Edge V2 is equipped with operation-oriented OT network visibility design and an advanced OT-intelligent policy deployment mechanism. The solution also delivers inline virtual patching for proactive protection from vulnerabilities without operational downtime, form-factor flexibility for building a defense-in-depth posture and deep analysis across a tremendous range of network protocols.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach.

