The future of the world's oldest profession: How the internet is enabling sex workers to be more free, safe and independent

BERLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey of sex workers conducted by Erobella has shown that the advertising of sex work in Germany has moved almost entirely online.

Based on results from the respondents, 89% said that they now use some form of social media, online booking system or website for promoting their services. These numbers are particularly high for those sex workers who speak German, with 95% of respondents saying that they used some form of online advertising for their sex work business.

The importance of this survey is underpinned by the commonly held notion that digitising sex work leads to improved working conditions. In particular, many argue that digitisation affords sex workers more time to vet and choose their customers, to work more independently, and to spend more time in safer working environments.

Flexibility in working hours also seems to be an increasingly important factor, with the survey showing that just 50% of sex workers in Germany now consider prostitution to be their main occupation.

Furthermore, the survey showed that the vast majority of sex workers were now either 'Satisfied' (47%) or 'Very Satisfied' (25%) with their current working conditions.

Ola Miedzynska, Chief Impact Officer at Erobella , writes:

"The digitisation of the oldest profession in the world has seen sex work move off street corners and onto the web. For sex workers in particular, the benefits of this cannot be unstated enough; from an increased freedom of choice, more independence, greater flexibility and – crucially – a safer working environment for all.

Of course, with digitisation can sometimes come isolation, and our study has also shown that a large proportion of sex workers are actively seeking more face-to-face support, whether that be community-only meetups, sexual wellness counselling or mental health support. This is an area that Erobella will be focusing its efforts on in the coming months."

About Erobella: Erobella is an online portal connecting reputable providers of sexual services, escort companions and models with real customers. Erobella is committed to the interests of sex workers in Germany and works against stigmatisation of the industry.

Notes: Total survey size = 125. Respondents were selected from a mix of sources and included sex workers who do not currently use Erobella to advertise their services.

Press contact:

Fruzsina Lederer

[email protected]

+(36)309141467

SOURCE Erobella