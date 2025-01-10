Canned tomatoes give pasta dishes and sauces added depth of flavour. Check out these tips and recipes from the "Red Gold from Europe" project

Red Gold from Europe

10 jan, 2025, 06:00 GMT

Red symbolises goodness and health. Try these dishes at home: Sicilian-style mini penne and pasta tubes with tomato sauce, made from canned organic tomatoes.

NAPLES, Italy, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canned tomatoes are among the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen, and they are essential for preparing tasty, quick and easy dishes whenever you need them. The "Red Gold from Europe" project, promoted by ANICAV (the Italian National Association of Canned Vegetable Industries) and co-funded by the European Union, which supports the consumption and export of Italian organic canned tomatoes to Denmark, offers these valuable tips and recipes.

Let's start with an Italian classic made from canned whole peeled tomatoes: Sicilian-style Baked Mini Penne Pasta: with its rich, delicious flavour, this is real comfort food. Check out this essential recipe:

https://redgoldfromeurope.eu/recipes/sicilian-style-baked-minipenne-pasta/

Organic canned tomatoes are also ideal in slow-cooked sauces. A staple of traditional Italian cuisine, the Bolognese ragù is tasty and truly comforting. It is perfect as a tasty pasta sauce, for lasagna, or as a filling for a piadina or flatbread. It is made by slow-cooking minced meat (beef and/or pork) with onion, carrot, celery and organic tomato passata. Add some red wine and a little milk for a creamier consistency and cook for a few hours.

https://redgoldfromeurope.eu/recipes/penne-with-bolognese-sauce/

And canned tomatoes also feature in aubergine parmigiana, a delicious dish made with alternate layers of fried aubergine, organic tomato passata, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, baked in the oven.

https://redgoldfromeurope.eu/recipes/classic-aubergine-parmigiana/

A list of classic recipes would not be complete without meatballs (or fish balls) cooked in a rich tomato sauce and served with a side of mashed potatoes. And the Italian way of mopping up these sauces with a scarpetta or chunk of crusty bread is the only way to finish!

Another quick and delicious dish: pasta with tomato sauce. Cook the pasta al dente and stir in a simple sauce made from canned whole peeled tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, and a sprinkling of grated Parmesan to finish. The Red Gold from Europe recipe suggests using ridged pasta tubes.

For more information about Red Gold from Europe and for more recipes, please visit our website https://redgoldfromeurope.dk

