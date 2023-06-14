Fun for children - Summer, Saxony-Anhalt and the great outdoors

MAGDEBURG, Germany, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The family vacation season is approaching fast. Anyone who would prefer not to take long-haul flights or make expensive long-distance journeys will find a variety of exciting vacation offerings available in Saxony-Anhalt. In our press kit, we have put together the "truly family-friendly" highlights from all the tourist areas in the region.

Fishing at Bertingen Silbersee - Credits Jonathan Müller

Active vacations with the opportunity to enjoy the countryside and learn about culture and history are typical of Saxony-Anhalt. For example, the World Heritage region of Anhalt-Dessau-Bitterfeld has put together a particularly good-value package for families with its WelterbeCard (World Heritage card), which combines sport, good fun and culture. The best way of traveling is by bike, for instance on a cycle route that introduces visitors to the industrial culture of the region or one that takes them through the Garden Kingdom of Dessau-Wörlitz.

There are excellent cycle paths across the whole region. Alongside some well-known national and international routes, such as the Euroroute R1/D3 Cycle Path, there are also other paths that could be described as hidden gems. It is no longer a secret that the Altmark is a paradise for horse lovers. An extensive network of horse-riding routes takes riders through green water meadows and past picturesque fishing villages and magnificent Hanseatic towns. Of course, these routes are also open to walkers and cyclists.

Anyone who loves hiking should head to the Harz region where there are thousands of kilometers of walking trails. The best known of these is the Harzer-Hexen-Stieg (Harz Witches' Trail), which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023. It makes its way past medieval towns, the remains of the thousand-year history of mining in the area and some fascinating caves. Shortly before visitors reach the breathtaking, wild and romantic valley of the River Bode, they can try some of the high-adrenalin sports on offer on the Rappbode dam.

The climbing park and zipline in the regional capital Magdeburg will also give visitors an adrenalin buzz. By contrast, more peaceful experiences include a visit to the zoo to see the breeding pair of snow leopards and a tour of the Ottonianum museum, which celebrates the history of Magdeburg cathedral and the era of Emperor Otto the Great. In the Middle Elbe area around Magdeburg, guests can follow the historic trade routes for sugar and salt, both known as "white gold." This is an area that can best be explored on foot or by bike.

In the Saale-Unstrut region in the south of Saxony-Anhalt, two very special exhibitions are being held. The Nebra Ark visitor center is reopening in June and has fascinating stories to tell about the mysterious world of the Sky Disc. A few kilometers away in the town of Freyburg, the newly opened Rotkäppchen World of Experience shows visitors how a bottle of sparkling wine is made.

Anyone who prefers a peaceful vacation in the countryside can relax in the Middle Elbe Biosphere Reserve or at Landhof Neulingen in the Altmark. In a short piece about asparagus growing, we explain the link between asparagus from the Altmark and the Danish royal house, because food plays an important role in the culture of Saxony-Anhalt.

To add the finishing touch to our press kit, we have six great tips for camping and motorhoming at sites in Saxony-Anhalt where families are particularly welcome. And of course, we are providing a selection of copyright-free photos to accompany our stories.

