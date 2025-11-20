Go Autonomous Launches 'Execution Fabric' to Unify All B2B Commerce Channels

Groundbreaking solution eliminates fragmentation across EDI, e-commerce, and email - making revenue move faster.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Autonomous , the leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announced the launch of its 'Autonomous Execution Fabric', a major extension to its solution suite that supports all channels with a unifying execution layer. The innovation bridges legacy EDI, customer e-commerce portals, and unstructured communication such as email, enabling enterprises to eliminate manual intervention and make revenue move faster.

Despite decades of digital transformation, B2B commerce remains fragmented and orders often require manual handling across all channels. The Execution Fabric resolves this by using cutting-edge enterprise AI to understand, contextualize, and execute transactions from any source, seamlessly integrating with ERP and CRM systems for real-time processing.

"Go Autonomous tackles the deep structural complexity of modern B2B commerce. With the Execution Fabric, enterprises gain an intelligent orchestration that transforms fragmented processes into a unified flow—unlocking faster revenue, scalable operations, and the foundation for truly autonomous commerce," said Bjarke Ruse Sejersen, Founder of Go Autonomous.

Moritz Zimmerman, founder of Hybris and General Partner at Go Autonomous investor 42Cap states: "Go Autonomous is solving the complexity problem in modern B2B transactions. The Execution Fabric moves beyond task automation to a unified command center for B2B transactions, cementing Go Autonomous as the category leader in Autonomous Commerce."

Global industrial enterprises including Grundfos, Danfoss, and VELUX have adopted the technology: "It's fantastic to see Autonomous Commerce being adopted by these leaders," said Caroline Ahlefeldt, Investment Director, EIFO. "We're proud to support Go Autonomous and help put Denmark on the global map for enterprise software and AI leadership. The Autonomous Execution Fabric is a strong extension to the existing offering."

The unified approach allows global enterprises to deploy autonomy consistently across all channels — reducing operational costs, minimizing errors, and accelerating order-to-cash cycles from days to minutes.

Akriti Dokania, Partner at Ridge Ventures stated: "Go Autonomous exemplifies thought and execution leadership in B2B commerce. The Execution Fabric extends Autonomous Commerce across all channels and lays the foundation for modern manufacturing enterprises." Kamran Adle, Partner at Octopus Ventures added: "This launch is a transformative step toward end-to-end autonomy. Go Autonomous is uniquely positioned to redefine enterprise operations."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828669/Go_Autonomous_ApS_Logo.jpg