IMG Saxony-Anhalt: Follow Your Fork - A Culinary Journey Through Saxony-Anhalt

When we think of "fine dining," Michelin stars often come to mind—and Saxony-Anhalt has those too. In 2025, the „Pietsch" in Wernigerode was awarded two Michelin stars. Robin Pietsch's „Zeitwerk" and „Speiseberg" in Halle (Saale) each retained their star. Haute cuisine is very much part of the state's culinary landscape.

Yet true enjoyment is often found in small things. To taste Saxony-Anhalt, one might start with regional specialties: Halloren chocolates, Tangermünde chocolate bar „Nährstange", Halberstadt sausages, beef from Harz Red Highland cattle, Garley beer from the Altmark, or Würchwitz mite cheese. As different as they are, they all tell stories of craftsmanship, tradition and regional identity—and spark curiosity for more.

This is where the Genussfinder project comes in. Founder Sascha Walz acts as a culinary guide, navigating from one place of enjoyment to the next. The idea was born after his return from Berlin to the Börde region, when he initially felt disoriented. "I underestimated Saxony-Anhalt from a culinary perspective," he admits today. Through short Instagram videos, he gives cafés, restaurants and manufacturers a platform to share their stories. The success is remarkable: launched in 2025, the channel had around 20,000 followers by year's end. The goal is a growing culinary map, adding about 50 new locations each year.

One of the most surprising discoveries is Havel Wagyu in Kuhlhausen near Havelberg. There, Ronald Haake and David Meyer raise Wagyu cattle and rank among Germany's largest breeders—an unexpected wow effect on the edge of a village.

The „Heimatgenuss Mitteldeutschland" initiative also highlights regional diversity, connecting producers with chefs and restaurateurs across Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia and Saxony. Today, the network includes more than 700 partners. A flagship project is the "Heimat Menu," featuring at least five locally sourced ingredients to promote quality, sustainability and appreciation for regional products.

The competition "Culinary Saxony-Anhalt" further showcases how diverse local flavors can be. In 2025, 17 products received the "Culinary Star," ranging from strawberry smoothies and mango gin to bread and traditional pastries—some available in curated tasting boxes delivered straight to your door.

Anyone with a passion for tasting and savoring can continue their personal gourmet journey with specialty boxes from the Altmark, the Harz, Halle, Magdeburg or the Saale-Unstrut wine region. Because, culinary speaking, Saxony-Anhalt is above all one thing: a true treasure chest for connoisseurs.

Contact:

Mobil:

+49 172 3221 694

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847608/IMG_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847609/IMG_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847610/IMG_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847611/IMG_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847612/IMG_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847613/IMG_6.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847614/IMG_7.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847615/IMG___Investitions__und_Marketinggesellschaft_Sachsen_Anhalt_Logo.jpg