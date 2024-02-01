Lenzing teams up with Recyc Leather and GANNI to unveil new footwear materials

LENZING, Austria, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenzing Group, a leading global producer of wood-based specialty fibers, has partnered with leather alternative expert Recyc Leather to introduce Pélinova®, an innovative material that fuses TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers and recycled leather fibers for high-end fashion applications. Joining forces with Danish advanced contemporary brand GANNI, this dynamic trio is set to bring this next-generation material to the market as an alternative to genuine leather materials, starting with GANNI's Slouchy Boots launching early this year.

Pélinova®: a hybrid alternative combining TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers and recycled leather fibers

Recyc Leather's next-generation material, Pélinova®, is created through a unique, transparent process which involves collecting pre-consumer recycled leather and then hydro-jetting the leather fibers into the TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers, a standout material within the TENCEL™ brand portfolio that is produced from a resource-saving, closed-loop production process[1]. TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers are also unfavorable to odor-causing bacteria. The combined efforts between Lenzing and Recyc Leather result in a material which is supple, flexible, and durable, with a low environmental impact utilizing 70% less water than traditional methods and reducing CO2 emissions.

"Since our establishment in 2017, we have recycled 100 tons of leather from landfill, earning recognition from European authorities and positive responses from brands", said Olivier Grammont, Co-founder of Recyc Leather. "Our partnership with Lenzing and GANNI demonstrates Pélinova®'s potential as a truly sustainable alternative to traditional leather, inspiring us to continue to broaden the application of Pélinova® in shaping the future of the leather industry."

"The pioneering partnership between TENCEL™ and like-minded companies like Recyc Leather and GANNI is a catalyst to unlocking the power of planet-conscious fabric innovation," said Florian Heubrandner, Executive Vice President Global Textiles Business, Lenzing AG. "With the use of responsibly produced[2] TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers in Pélinova®, we are not only creating a unique alternative for leather applications in footwear that brings long-lasting comfort, but also demonstrating the versatility of fiber applications. We are confident that the new collection will stand out within the industry and catch the eye of consumers."

Riding on this exciting breakthrough in footwear, Recyc Leather is also exploring the possibility of expanding the fabric application to other leather goods spanning home textiles, furniture, automobile interiors and the luxury segment.

Elevating the GANNI partnership

GANNI is a B Corp certified company, on a journey to become the most responsible version of itself. They believe it's a moral obligation to do better every day. GANNI is committed to minimizing social and environmental impact within its business operation with a goal to reach 50% absolute carbon reduction by 2027, with materials and innovation among its key pillars in reaching this target.

"By the end of 2023, we achieved the ambitious goal of phasing out all virgin leather from upcoming collections – making this year our first without producing any virgin leather across both ready-to-wear and accessories collections," said Lauren Bartley, Chief Sustainability Officer at GANNI. "However, the work doesn't stop here. Collaborating and experimenting with partners like TENCEL™ and Recyc Leather on new fabric innovations to develop alternatives to materials as we know them today, is crucial to reaching ambitious carbon reduction goals like GANNI's. GANNI has partnered with Lenzing for years gone by, using various of their materials in GANNI fabrications. Lenzing continues to be among the perfect partner when it comes to finding preferred materials which have a proven lower environmental impact."

In addition to footwear, GANNI sees the application of Recyc Leather's Pélinova® with TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers in the accessories category. GANNI, Recyc Leather, and Lenzing have future developments in the pipeline to get even closer to being able to scale the use of the material.

During Première Vision Paris (PV Paris, February 6–8), Lenzing will be joined by Recyc Leather and GANNI at a panel discussion to share their collaborative experiences as a prime example of how companies can unite to create high-end fashion using responsibly produced recycled materials. For more interactive participation, visit the TENCEL™ brand at Booth 6D67 and Recyc Leather at Booth 6HUB11.

Images download from here.