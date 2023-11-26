Noble Corporation plc announces major shareholder notification

The major shareholder notifications received from BlackRock during the period between June and September 2023 have been attached to this announcement.

In the most recent notification of September 19, 2023, BlackRock has notified Noble that as of September 18, 2023, BlackRock's holdings of shares and voting rights in Noble as well as other financial instruments according to Section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act corresponded to 5.26% the total share capital and voting rights of Noble (divided between 7,112,879 shares and voting rights according to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act corresponding to 5.04% of the total share capital and voting rights of Noble and 312,389 other financial instruments according to Section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act corresponding to 0.22% of the total share capital and voting rights of Noble). For further information, including on the chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares and other financial instruments are held, reference is made to the attached major shareholder notification of September 19, 2023.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email [email protected].

BR-062323

BR-062823

BR-070323

BR-070523

BR-080223

BR-090623

BR-091823

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284029/BR_062323.pdf

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284030/BR_062823.pdf

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284031/BR_070323.pdf

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284032/BR_070523.pdf

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284033/BR_080223.pdf

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284034/BR_090623.pdf

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284035/BR_091823.pdf