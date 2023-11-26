Noble Corporation plc announces major shareholder notification

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces that Noble between June and September 2023 received several major shareholder notifications from BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock") regarding the fact that BlackRock's indirect holdings of shares and voting rights in Noble either separately or together with other financial instruments according to Section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act corresponded to either more than or less than 5% of the total share capital and voting rights of Noble.
The major shareholder notifications received from BlackRock during the period between June and September 2023 have been attached to this announcement.
In the most recent notification of September 19, 2023, BlackRock has notified Noble that as of September 18, 2023, BlackRock's holdings of shares and voting rights in Noble as well as other financial instruments according to Section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act corresponded to 5.26% the total share capital and voting rights of Noble (divided between 7,112,879 shares and voting rights according to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act corresponding to 5.04% of the total share capital and voting rights of Noble and 312,389 other financial instruments according to Section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act corresponding to 0.22% of the total share capital and voting rights of Noble). For further information, including on the chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares and other financial instruments are held, reference is made to the attached major shareholder notification of September 19, 2023.
About Noble Corporation Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email [email protected].
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article