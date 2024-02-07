Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

07 feb, 2024, 01:05 GMT
SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces that the persons listed below (the "PDMRs") have conducted transactions in the A ordinary shares of Noble each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001.
Further details are set out in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") as amended.
Notification and public disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Public disclosure of transactions made by Charles M. (Chuck) Sledge
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Charles M. (Chuck) Sledge
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.
|
3,951
2,634
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
USD 0 for 3,951 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 2,634
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transactions made by Alastair Maxwell
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alastair Maxwell
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.
|
2,982
1,988
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0
USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transactions made by Kristin Holth
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kristin Holth
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.
|
2,982
1,988
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0
USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transactions made by Alan Hirshberg
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alan Hirshberg
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.
|
2,982
1,988
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0
USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transactions made by Claus Hemmingsen
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Claus Hemmingsen
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.
|
2,982
1,988
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transactions made by Ann D. Pickard
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ann D. Pickard
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.
|
2,982
1,988
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Robert W. Eifler
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Robert W. Eifler
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
President & Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4A
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
|
49,703
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
USD 0
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
4B
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
|
1,437,458
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
USD 0
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-02-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Richard B. Barker
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Richard B. Barker
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4A
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
|
15,635
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
USD 0
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
4B
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
|
394,613
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
USD 0
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-02-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Blake A. Denton
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Blake A. Denton
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
SVP, Marketing & Contracts
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4A
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
|
9,307
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
9,307 A ordinary shares (of which 3,663 A ordinary shares are
USD 0
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
4B
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
|
177,355
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
USD 0
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-02-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Joey M. Kawaja
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Joey M. Kawaja
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
SVP, Operations
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4A
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
|
9,307
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
9,307 A ordinary shares (of which 3,663 A ordinary shares are
USD 0
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
4B
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
|
177,355
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
USD 0
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2023-02-05
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Jennie Howard
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jennie Howard
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
SVP General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
|
2,485
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
USD 0
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Mikkel Ipsen
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mikkel Ipsen
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
SVP, Human Resources
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
|
1,988
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
1,988 A ordinary shares (of which 888 A ordinary shares are withheld
USD 0
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Caroline Alting
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Caroline Alting
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
SVP, Operational Excellence and Sustainability
|
b)
|
Initial Notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Noble Corporation plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300I3HBUNXO0OG954
|
4
|
Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Shares
CUSIP-code: G65431127
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
USD 0
|
3,644
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
3,644 A ordinary shares (of which 1,598 A ordinary shares are withheld
USD 0
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2024-02-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email [email protected].
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or contain any invitation, solicitation, recommendation, offer or advice to any person to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Noble.
