Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

News provided by

Noble Corporation plc

06 Feb, 2024, 20:05 ET

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces that the persons listed below (the "PDMRs") have conducted transactions in the A ordinary shares of Noble each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001.

Further details are set out in the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the "Market Abuse Regulation") as amended.

Notification and public disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Public disclosure of transactions made by Charles M. (Chuck) Sledge

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Charles M. (Chuck) Sledge

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Member of the Board of Directors

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary
Shares on a 1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the
cash value of the underlying A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.

3,951

 

2,634

d)

Aggregated information

-     Aggregated volume

 



-     Price


6,585 (of which 3,951 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0
and 2,634 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share
for an aggregate amount of USD $113.920.50)

 

USD 0 for 3,951 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 2,634
A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $113.920.50.

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transactions made by Alastair Maxwell

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alastair Maxwell

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Member of the Board of Directors

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a
1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the cash value of the underlying
A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.

2,982

 

1,988

d)

Aggregated information

-     Aggregated volume

 

 

 

-     Price

 

4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0
and 1,988 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share
for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00)

 

USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988
A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00.

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transactions made by Kristin Holth

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Kristin Holth

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Member of the Board of Directors

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a
1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the cash value of the underlying
A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.

2,982

 

1,988

d)

Aggregated information

-     Aggregated volume

 

 

 

-     Price

 

4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0
and 1,988 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share
for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00)

 

USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988
A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00.

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transactions made by Alan Hirshberg

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Hirshberg

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Member of the Board of Directors

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a
1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the cash value of the underlying
A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.

2,982

 

1,988

d)

Aggregated information

-     Aggregated volume

 

 

 

-     Price

 

4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0
and 1,988 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share
for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00)

 

USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988
A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00.

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transactions made by Claus Hemmingsen

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Claus Hemmingsen

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Member of the Board of Directors

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a
1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the cash value of the underlying
A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.

2,982

 

1,988

d)

Aggregated information

-     Aggregated volume

 

 

 

-     Price


4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0
and 1,988 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share
for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00)

 

USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988
A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00.

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transactions made by Ann D. Pickard

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ann D. Pickard

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Member of the Board of Directors

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units payable 60% in A Ordinary Shares on a
1 for 1 basis and 40% in cash based on the cash value of the underlying
A Ordinary Shares on the date of vesting.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

Settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share.

2,982

 

1,988

d)

Aggregated information

-     Aggregated volume

 

 

 

-     Price


4,970 (of which 2,982 A ordinary shares are granted for a price of USD 0
and 1,988 A ordinary shares are settled in cash at USD $43.25 per share
for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00)

 

USD 0 for 2,982 A ordinary shares and USD $43.25 per share for 1,988
A ordinary shares for an aggregate amount of USD $85,981.00.

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Robert W. Eifler

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Robert W. Eifler

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

President & Chief Executive Officer

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4A

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Shares

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to
receive one new A ordinary share of Noble 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

49,703

d)

Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume



-  Price


49,703 A ordinary shares (of which 19,559 A ordinary shares
are withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

 

USD 0

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

4B

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to
receive one new A ordinary share of Noble

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

1,437,458

d)

Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume

 

 

-  Price


1,437,458 A ordinary shares (of which 565,641 A ordinary shares
are withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

 

USD 0

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2023-02-05

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Richard B. Barker

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard B. Barker

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4A

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

Shares 

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units each representing the
right to receive one new A ordinary share of Noble 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

15,635

d)

Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume



-  Price


15,635 A ordinary shares (of which 6,154 A ordinary shares 
are withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

 

USD 0

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

4B

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares 

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to
receive one new A ordinary share of Noble

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

394,613

d)

Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume

 

 

-  Price


394,613 A ordinary shares (of which 155,281 A ordinary shares are
withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

 

USD 0

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2023-02-05

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Blake A. Denton

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Blake A. Denton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

SVP, Marketing & Contracts

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4A

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

Shares 

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
one new A ordinary share of Noble 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

9,307

d)

Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume



-  Price

9,307 A ordinary shares (of which 3,663 A ordinary shares are 
withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

 

USD 0

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

4B

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

Shares 

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
one new A ordinary share of Noble

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

177,355

d)

Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume

 

 

-  Price


177,355 A ordinary shares (of which 69,791 A ordinary shares are
withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

 

USD 0

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2023-02-05

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Joey M. Kawaja

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Joey M. Kawaja

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

SVP, Operations

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4A

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

Shares 

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
one new A ordinary share of Noble 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

9,307

d)

Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume



-  Price

 

9,307 A ordinary shares (of which 3,663 A ordinary shares are
withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

 

USD 0

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

4B

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares 



CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
one new A ordinary share of Noble

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

177,355

d)

Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume

 

 

-  Price


177,355 A ordinary shares (of which 69,791 A ordinary shares are
withheld by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

 

USD 0

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2023-02-05

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Jennie Howard

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Jennie Howard

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

SVP General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares 

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive 
one new A ordinary share of Noble 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

2,485

d)

Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume



-  Price


2,485 A ordinary shares (of which 1,110 A ordinary shares are withheld 
by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

 

USD 0

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Mikkel Ipsen

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Mikkel Ipsen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

SVP, Human Resources

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares 

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
one new A ordinary share of Noble 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

1,988

d)

Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume



-  Price

 

1,988 A ordinary shares (of which 888 A ordinary shares are withheld
by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

 

USD 0

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

Public disclosure of transaction(s) made by Caroline Alting

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Caroline Alting

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

SVP, Operational Excellence and Sustainability

 

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Noble Corporation plc

 

b)

LEI

549300I3HBUNXO0OG954

 

4

Details of transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 


Identification code

 

Shares 

 

 

CUSIP-code: G65431127

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units each representing the right to receive
one new A ordinary share of Noble 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 0

 

3,644

d)

Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume



-  Price

 

3,644 A ordinary shares (of which 1,598 A ordinary shares are withheld
by Noble to satisfy tax withholding requirements)

 

USD 0

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2024-02-03

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry.  The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry.  Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921.  Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide.  For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email [email protected].

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or contain any invitation, solicitation, recommendation, offer or advice to any person to subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Noble.

SOURCE Noble Corporation plc

Also from this source

Noble Corporation plc to announce fourth quarter and full year 2023 results

Noble Corporation plc ("Noble" or the "Company") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and...

Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital for the month of January 2024

Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) today announces changes to its share capital. During the period since December 31, 2023, 5,656 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.