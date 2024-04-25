Soft2Bet: Danish players to experience the best in online casino with CampoBet

Denmark is getting ready for a brand new iGaming experience as Soft2Bet, a leading provider of online betting and gaming solutions, introduces its latest brand CampoBet.dk .

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soft2Bet already operates the market-leading Betinia website in Denmark and is set to once again revolutionise the market with CampoBet, a mobile-first sportsbook, and casino that will provide an unparalleled gaming experience to Danish players.

The innovative platform features thousands of sporting events in 30 different categories throughout the year, with the most attractive odds on the market for experienced sports fans. For casino players, CampoBet deploys more than 3,000 games, including live casinos with professional dealers.

CampoBet takes users to a whole new level of engagement through a gamification system that offers daily challenges, trophy cards, and more.

CampoBet takes users to a whole new level of engagement through a gamification system that offers daily challenges, trophy cards, and more. For the convenience of players to maximise their comfort and enjoyment of the game, an easy-to-use interface and seamless payment methods have been implemented.

Offer terms: 18+ | New customers only | My deposit 100 kr | Max bonus 1000 kr | My odds 1.5 at Sport | 60 days for playthrough requirements x10 at Casino and x5 at Sports | Example: Deposit 100 kr, get 100 kr in bonus = 200 kr | Play-through example: 5 x 200 (deposit and Sport bonus) = 1000 kr / 10 x 200 (deposit and Casino bonus) = 2000 kr | Read here for full Terms | Self-exclusion via ROFUS.NU | Visit StopSpillet.dk (tel. 70 22 28 25)

Keep an eye out for the mobile app to make sure you can enjoy a new gaming experience that is even more accessible and convenient.

About CampoBet

CampoBet is an innovative online betting and gaming platform that offers a comprehensive experience across more than 30 sports categories, thousands of sporting events, and gaming products. Players can bet pre-match or live on a full range of markets and bet types and CampoBet aims to become a firm favourite among Danish betting enthusiasts.

About Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet, a casino and sportsbook operator and platform provider, offers an extensive iGaming product suite for operators in regulated markets. Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), its unique proprietary gamification engine, enhances player engagement in both casino and sportsbook sectors. Today, Soft2Bet has developed and deployed many iGaming brands and is a holder of 10 licences.

