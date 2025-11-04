AI Leaders Came Together in Frankfurt for Exclusive Leadership Event with OpenAI, statworx, and AI Hub Frankfurt

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt is rapidly establishing itself as one of Europe's most dynamic AI hubs. During AI Week Frankfurt 2025, OpenAI, statworx, and the AI Hub Frankfurt hosted an exclusive leadership event that brought together executives, innovators, and decision-makers to explore the state and future of artificial intelligence in business. The evening combined strategic insights, real-world examples, and engaging discussions on how enterprises can turn AI potential into measurable results.

OpenAI’s Maximilian Hudlberger during his keynote at the AI Leadership Event in Frankfurt. Inspiration, exchange, and networking: Business leaders met in Frankfurt to discuss AI innovation.

A key highlight of the evening was the keynote by Maximilian Hudlberger, Solutions Architect at OpenAI. In his talk, "AI at the Frontier - Shaping the Future of the Enterprise," Hudlberger challenged common misconceptions around AI adoption and showcased how leading organizations are already capturing tangible value with OpenAI's solutions. He explained how the company's latest advancements are making AI more accessible, more customizable, and more capable of supporting complex enterprise workflows.

Hudlberger also introduced the new Agent Builder, explaining that "in a multi-agent application, several agents can interact and hand off to each other to solve complex workflows." The feature allows organizations to design intelligent systems tailored to their own business needs - capable of reasoning, collaborating, and automating real world tasks across many business areas.

A live agentic AI demo captivated the audience, showing a natural, real-time conversation between a user and an AI agent - complete with dynamic interruptions, custom guardrails, tone-of-voice changes, and spontaneous language switching from English to German and even Bavarian.

"We're moving from systems that answer questions in real time to ones that solve problems independently," said Maximilian Hudlberger.

Following OpenAI's forward-looking presentation, the Condor Airlines case study offered an inspiring, real-world perspective on enterprise AI adoption. Alexander Sascha Mai, Director eCommerce of Condor, and Fabian Müller, COO of statworx, shared how Condor began its AI journey by listening to its teams and identifying real challenges in their daily work - areas where AI could bring tangible relief and impact.

Condor engaged statworx as an OpenAI Services Partner and OpenAI as the Tool Partner, ensuring a structured and scalable approach - from identifying pain points and to implementing practical solutions. Together, they created an enablement framework that combined technical setup, communication, and education. Within just a few months, Condor advanced from first contact to three proofs of concept in customer service, content marketing, and sales.

"We didn't want to experiment for the sake of it - our goal was to use AI to make daily work easier and more efficient for our people," said Alexander Sascha Mai. "True adoption happens when people understand how AI supports them. We focused on awareness, enablement, and real hands-on experience across the company," added Fabian Müller.

The event underscored how collaboration, enablement, and experimentation are driving Europe's AI transformation.

As an official OpenAI Services Partner, statworx supports companies throughout their entire ChatGPT Enterprise journey - from strategic consulting and rollout to team training and seamless integration into existing workflows. This ensures that organizations can unlock the full potential of AI - securely, efficiently, and at scale.

